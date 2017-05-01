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Heart Attack

When heart attacks go unrecognized

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A high pain tolerance may account for some "silent" heart attacks. But failing to recognize atypical symptoms is a more likely explanation.

Nearly half of people who have a heart attack don't realize it at the time. These so-called silent heart attacks are only diagnosed after the event, when a recording of the heart's electrical activity (an electrocardiogram, or ECG) or another test reveals evidence of damage to the heart.

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