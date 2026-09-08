Recovering from open-heart surgery
Here's what to expect as you recuperate, starting when you wake up in the hospital.
- Reviewed by Diana Pratt, MD, Contributor
Open-heart surgery leaves people with a long chest incision and a lengthy recovery. Most of the precautions that people must follow during the first four to six weeks after surgery are to protect the incision and the breastbone while they heal.
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About the Author
Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter
About the Reviewer
Diana Pratt, MD, Contributor
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