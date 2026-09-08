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Heart Health

Recovering from open-heart surgery

Here's what to expect as you recuperate, starting when you wake up in the hospital.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter
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Open-heart surgery leaves people with a long chest incision and a lengthy recovery. Most of the precautions that people must follow during the first four to six weeks after surgery are to protect the incision and the breastbone while they heal.

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About the Author

photo of Julie Corliss

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss has been the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter since 2013. She also writes for the Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Women’s Health Watch, and Harvard Men’s Health Watch, as well as for Harvard … See Full Bio
View all posts by Julie Corliss

About the Reviewer

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Diana Pratt, MD, Contributor

Dr. Diana Pratt is an instructor in surgery at Harvard Medical School and a cardiothoracic surgeon at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC). Her clinical interests include surgeries to repair aortic aneurysms and dissections, aortic and … See Full Bio
View all posts by Diana Pratt, MD
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No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

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