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Should I take a statin if my calcium score is low?

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By , Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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People who have a low coronary artery calcium score (between 1 and 99) have signs of early heart disease. Current guidelines recommend taking a statin, with a goal of lowering LDL cholesterol by at least 30%.

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About the Author

photo of Dara Lee Lewis, MD

Dara Lee Lewis, MD, Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Dara Lee Lewis is a full-time cardiologist and the medical director of the Lown Group. Her clinical interests include preventive cardiology, general cardiology, and heart disease in women. She is an assistant professor of medicine … See Full Bio
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