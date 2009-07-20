Skip to main content
Heart Health

What does carotid artery dissection mean?

Ask the doctor

By , Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Share
Print This Page

A man lies on a table as a hand holds an ultrasound wand to the side of his neck.

Q. What is a dissected carotid artery?

A. The carotid artery is a major blood vessel that travels from the aorta, just above the heart, into the neck alongside the windpipe (trachea). There are actually four carotid arteries: An external and internal carotid artery on the right and a similar pair on the left. They carry oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the brain, eye, facial muscles, and other structures in the head.

A dissection of the carotid artery is a tear in the lining of one of these blood vessels. It may be from an injury, a genetic disease that weakens the arteries (such as Ehlers-Danlos syndrome), or hardening of the arteries (atherosclerosis). In many cases there is no clear cause, and the condition is considered "spontaneous." When a dissection occurs, a blood clot usually develops within the wall of the artery. This causes a narrowing or ballooning out of the artery (an aneurysm). Either way, blood flow may be blocked, which can cause a stroke.

Common symptoms of carotid dissection include:

  • neck pain
  • headache
  • facial pain
  • eye problems (such as reduced vision, an abnormally small pupil on one side, and drooping of the eyelid)
  • reduced ability to taste.

Occasionally, the first sign of this condition is a stroke with weakness on one side of the body. Although spontaneous carotid dissections are rare, they are among the most common causes of stroke in adults under age 50.

The diagnosis requires tests that allow doctors to see the flow of blood through the carotid artery. This can be achieved through angiography (in which dye is injected into the artery and X-rays are taken) or similar tests using MRI or CT scanning. Ultrasound can also be helpful in the diagnosis of carotid dissection.

The primary medical treatment of carotid artery dissection is blood thinners to prevent or dissolve blood clots. A variety of surgical procedures are performed to remove a clot, to re-establish blood flow that has been blocked, or to repair a dissection.

Image: © Westend61/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Robert H. Shmerling, MD

Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Robert H. Shmerling is the former clinical chief of the division of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and is a current member of the corresponding faculty in medicine at Harvard Medical School. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Robert H. Shmerling, MD
Share
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Articles
blog image 1

Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
blog image 1

Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
blog image 1

Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
blog image 1

Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
blog image 1

CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
blog image 1

Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
blog image 1

Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
blog image 1

What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
blog image 1

Healing after food poisoning
blog image 1

Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
/

Related Topics

Reading the current blood pressure guidelines featured image

Heart Health

Reading the current blood pressure guidelines
Monitoring blood pressure at home? Make sure you follow these steps featured image

Heart Health

Monitoring blood pressure at home? Make sure you follow these steps
Why your gums are so important to your health featured image

Heart Health

Why your gums are so important to your health
Medication management Prescription medications Stroke Surgical treatments and procedures

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE 38-page gift.

PLUS, don’t miss out on your 25% off promo code.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle—You’ll discover powerful, research- backed strategies for health longevity drawn from Harvard Medical School experts—ways to eat for a longer life, build strength and flexibility to stay independent, protect your bones, heart, and brain as you age, and even cultivate the habits linked with “super-agers” who stay sharp and active well into their 80s and 90s—all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age!.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age.