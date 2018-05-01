What's that chest pain?

July 2, 2020

Sometimes it's hard to tell the difference between a heart attack, heartburn, and lung problems.

Many kinds of health problems can cause chest discomfort, with symptoms so intense that you rush to the hospital. "I see older adults with chest pain or something related to it every time I work in the emergency department," says Dr. Kei Ouchi, an emergency medicine physician at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital.