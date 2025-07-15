Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
The power of stretching
Stretching isn’t just for athletes — it’s essential for everyone, at every age. This video explains why keeping your muscles flexible matters for your health and mobility. You’ll learn how tight hamstrings, hip flexors, and other muscles can lead to pain, poor posture, limited movement, and even dangerous falls as you age. See how regular stretching can improve your balance, protect your joints, prevent injuries, and help you move more freely every day. Start a simple stretching routine and stay stronger, safer, and more active for years to come.
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Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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