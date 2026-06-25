Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Video: Moving through the stages of sleep
Scientists explain that sleep comes in two different forms: REM (dreaming) and non‑REM (quiet) sleep. In quiet sleep, your brain shifts from chaotic awake activity into calm, rhythmic waves as if a switch has been flipped. A key brain chemical, hypocretin, helps control this flip—when it’s missing, people can suddenly collapse into “sleep attacks” (narcolepsy). In a healthy night, you glide through three deepening stages of non‑REM (N1, N2, N3 slow‑wave sleep) before diving into vivid REM dreams.
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Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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