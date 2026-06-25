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Video: Moving through the stages of sleep

Scientists explain that sleep comes in two different forms: REM (dreaming) and non‑REM (quiet) sleep. In quiet sleep, your brain shifts from chaotic awake activity into calm, rhythmic waves as if a switch has been flipped. A key brain chemical, hypocretin, helps control this flip—when it’s missing, people can suddenly collapse into “sleep attacks” (narcolepsy). In a healthy night, you glide through three deepening stages of non‑REM (N1, N2, N3 slow‑wave sleep) before diving into vivid REM dreams.

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