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Immune and infectious diseases

Vaginitis

  • Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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What is vaginitis?

Vaginitis is inflammation of the vagina. In premenopausal women, infection is the most common cause. After menopause, a low level of estrogen often leads to vaginal atrophy (atrophic vaginitis). Vaginitis also can be the result of a reaction to an irritating chemical, such as a spermicide, douche, or bath soap.

Almost all infectious vaginitis is caused by one of three infections:

  • Bacterial vaginosis is a change in the type of bacteria that normally live in the vagina, and it is the most common cause of an abnormal vaginal discharge or an unpleasant vaginal odor. In bacterial vaginosis, the balance of normal vaginal flora changes, with a decrease in the concentration of Lactobacillus and an increased predominance of other bacteria, such as Gardnerella.

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  • Candida vaginal infections, also called vaginal yeast infections, typically are caused by the Candida albicans fungus. During a lifetime, most women have at least one Candida vaginal infection, and many have two or more. Women tend to be more susceptible to vaginal yeast infections if their bodies are under stress from poor diet, lack of sleep, or illness, or if they are pregnant, taking antibiotics or birth control pills, or douching too often. Women with diabetes are more likely to have recurrent yeast infections.

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  • Trichomonas vaginitis, also called trichomoniasis, is a sexually transmitted disease (STD) caused by a microscopic one-celled organism called Trichomonas vaginalis. Trichomoniasis causes inflammation of the vagina, cervix, and urethra in women. In pregnant women, Trichomonas infections can increase the risk of premature rupture of the membranes and preterm delivery.

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Symptoms of vaginitis

Bacterial vaginosis. Bacterial vaginosis causes an abnormal, grayish-white vaginal discharge with a foul-smelling vaginal odor.

Candida vaginitis. Candida vaginitis can cause the following symptoms:

  • vaginal itch or soreness
  • a thick, cheese-like vaginal discharge
  • burning discomfort around the vaginal opening, especially if urine touches the area
  • pain or discomfort during sexual intercourse.

Trichomonas. In women, Trichomonas organisms can live in the vagina without causing any symptoms. If symptoms occur, they can include:

  • a yellow-green, foul-smelling vaginal discharge
  • vaginal pain or itching
  • irritation and inflammation around the vaginal opening
  • discomfort in the lower abdomen
  • vaginal pain during sexual intercourse
  • burning discomfort during urination.

Symptoms can be worse during a menstrual period.

Diagnosing vaginitis

Once you describe your symptoms, your doctor will perform a gynecological examination and check your external genitals, vagina, and cervix for inflammation and abnormal discharge.

Your doctor will suspect bacterial vaginosis if there is a grayish-white discharge coating the walls of your vagina. There may be a fishy odor to this vaginal discharge. Your doctor may measure the acidity of the discharge with a pH test strip. Usually, vaginal fluid has a pH of less than 4.6. Bacterial vaginosis often causes a higher pH. Your doctor may take a sample of this fluid to be examined under the microscope.

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Your doctor will suspect Candida vaginitis if your vagina is inflamed and you have a white discharge in your vagina and around the vaginal opening. Your doctor may take a sample of the vaginal discharge to be examined in a laboratory under a microscope.

Your doctor can confirm that you have Trichomonas vaginitis by examining your vaginal discharge under a microscope. Because people with Trichomonas infections are more likely to get other sexually transmitted infections, your doctor also may test you for gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, and HIV.

Expected duration of vaginitis

Proper treatment cures up to 90% of vaginal infections within two weeks or less (often within a few days), depending on the type of vaginitis. Untreated vaginal infections can last for years, with or without symptoms.

Preventing vaginitis

Because Trichomonas vaginitis is an STD that can be transmitted during sexual activity, you can help to prevent infection by

  • not having sex
  • having sex with only one uninfected partner
  • consistently using male latex condoms during sexual intercourse, with or without a spermicide.

To help prevent vaginitis, you can:

  • Keep the area around your genitals clean and dry.
  • Avoid irritating soaps and bath additives, vaginal sprays, and douches.
  • Change tampons and sanitary napkins frequently.
  • Wear loose cotton underwear that doesn't trap moisture. Avoid nylon underwear.
  • After swimming, change quickly into your dry clothing instead of sitting in your wet bathing suit for long periods.

Treating vaginitis

Bacterial vaginosis is most often treated with oral metronidazole. Alternatives are clindamycin (Cleocin), or metronidazole gel or is also effective. Symptomatic pregnant women should be treated because bacterial vaginosis is linked to an increased risk of premature delivery. Routine treatment of sex partners is not recommended because it does not seem to affect either the outcome of treatment or the chance of getting infected again.

Candida vaginitis can be treated with antifungal medications that are administered directly into the vagina as tablets, creams, ointments, or suppositories. These topical medications include butoconazole, clotrimazole, miconazole, tioconazole, and terconazole. A single dose of oral fluconazole (Diflucan Oral) also may be used. Routine treatment of sex partners is not recommended; however, if a woman has recurrent Candida vaginitis, treating a sexual partner at the same time can be considered.

Trichomonas vaginal infections are treated with oral metronidazole. Symptomatic pregnant women should be treated because this infection is linked to a risk of preterm delivery and low birthweight. To prevent reinfection, all sex partners of an infected person also must be treated for Trichomonas.

In people who drink alcohol, metronidazole can trigger cramps, nausea, vomiting, headaches, and flushing. To prevent these problems, it's safest to avoid alcohol while taking metronidazole during treatment and for at least two days after the pills are finished.

When to call a professional

Call your doctor whenever you have vaginal discomfort or an abnormal vaginal discharge, especially if you are pregnant.

Prognosis

Medications cure up to 90% of vaginal infections. If you do not improve with the first treatment, your doctor usually can cure your infection with a longer course of medication, or a different medication. Trichomonas vaginitis that persists despite treatment usually occurs when a woman's sex partner has not been adequately treated. Without treatment, the partner will continue to transmit Trichomonas.

Additional info

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
https://www.cdc.gov/

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
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No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

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