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Can allergies affect blood pressure?

Ask the doctor

By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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An older woman with a cold sneezes into a tissue while sitting on her couch.

Q. Can allergies cause a rise in blood pressure?

A. Allergies don't usually cause a rise in blood pressure, but medicines to treat allergies can do this.

Decongestants such as pseudoephedrine (Sudafed, Actifed and others) constrict small blood vessels. This can very commonly increase blood pressure. These decongestant ingredients are found in a number of combination treatment products for allergy symptoms. If your favorite allergy product ends with a "D" (for decongestant — an example would be Claritin-D), or if your allergy product advertises that it is a "non-drowsy formula," then it is likely that a decongestant has been added, so read the list of active ingredients closely.

It is worth considering one other way that allergy could raise blood pressure. Nasal congestion can interfere with breathing during your sleep, making it slightly more likely that episodes of sleep apnea might occur. With sleep apnea, a person repeatedly stops breathing. These episodes are short, but the stress of sleep apnea raises blood pressure for hours at a time. If you awaken repeatedly at night, or if a sleeping partner has noticed snoring, choking sounds, or gasping for air during the night, talk to your doctor.

Image: © PixelsEffect/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
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