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How can you verify pills ordered from an online pharmacy?

Ask the doctor

By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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A woman who has received a delivery of medication from an online pharmacy inspects the label to ensure she has received the correct medication.

Q. I ordered my medication through an online pharmacy. The pills I received look different than the ones I currently take that I bought at a local pharmacy. Will pills look different depending on what company made them? What steps could I take to make sure the pills I ordered online are the correct type?

A. Many common and useful medications are available from different drug makers. Each company uses a different shape and color for the pills it produces. The important thing is that the amount of active ingredient in the pill should be the same as on your original prescription. If the amount is the same, your new pills will work the same as your old ones.

Local pharmacies, online pharmacies, and mail order pharmacies may get their drugs from different suppliers, or they may change suppliers. This can make it confusing to be sure you have gotten the right medications.

The first step in making sure that you have the correct pills is to look at the label on your old medications and on your new one. Check that they have the same active ingredient and the dose.

To double-check that you have the right drug, you can go online. In a search engine, enter a description of the pill (color, shape, markings) and it should show you pictures that fit your description. When you see your pill, you can check that it is the correct active ingredient and dose that you are meant to be taking.

If you are still not certain that you have the right drug, take them to your local pharmacy and ask the pharmacist. Bring your old and new prescriptions so the pharmacist can compare them.

Image: © Alina Barilo/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
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No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

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