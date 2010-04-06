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What are the consequences of stopping Toprol XL for an extended period of time?

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By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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A hand holds a medication bottle; the person is out of focus but appears to be looking up information on their phone in their other hand.

Q. What are the consequences of stopping Toprol XL for an extended period of time?

A. Toprol XL is the trade name for a long-acting form of metoprolol. Metoprolol is a beta blocker. Beta blockers are used to treat high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, heart rhythm abnormalities, and heart failure.

Doctors also prescribe beta blockers for other conditions such as migraine, essential tremor, and hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid gland).

When a person takes a beta blocker, the body becomes accustomed to a slowed heart rate. If the beta blocker is suddenly stopped, there is a risk that the heart rate can speed up and stress the heart. In general, doctors prefer to slowly taper the dose of a beta blocker if a person is going to stop it.

If you have not been taking the beta blocker for long, this rebound effect should not be a problem. However, there may be reasons why you should start taking the medication again.

Don't just restart the Toprol XL on your own. Talk to your doctor about whether you need to restart a beta blocker. Also, your doctor may want to start you back on a lower dose than you were previously taking.

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About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
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