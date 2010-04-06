What are the consequences of stopping Toprol XL for an extended period of time?
Ask the doctor
Q. What are the consequences of stopping Toprol XL for an extended period of time?
A. Toprol XL is the trade name for a long-acting form of metoprolol. Metoprolol is a beta blocker. Beta blockers are used to treat high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, heart rhythm abnormalities, and heart failure.
Doctors also prescribe beta blockers for other conditions such as migraine, essential tremor, and hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid gland).
When a person takes a beta blocker, the body becomes accustomed to a slowed heart rate. If the beta blocker is suddenly stopped, there is a risk that the heart rate can speed up and stress the heart. In general, doctors prefer to slowly taper the dose of a beta blocker if a person is going to stop it.
If you have not been taking the beta blocker for long, this rebound effect should not be a problem. However, there may be reasons why you should start taking the medication again.
Don't just restart the Toprol XL on your own. Talk to your doctor about whether you need to restart a beta blocker. Also, your doctor may want to start you back on a lower dose than you were previously taking.
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About the Author
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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