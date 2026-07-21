Erectile dysfunction: Is it a sign of hidden health problems?
Many men consider ED distressing and embarrassing, but it's often your body's early alarm system for serious disease. Learn what persistent erection problems may reveal about your health.
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Doctors increasingly view erectile dysfunction as a potential early warning sign rather than just a sexual health issue. Research shows persistent erectile dysfunction is often tied to cardiovascular disease, and the two conditions share an array of risk factors.
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About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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