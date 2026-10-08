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Men's Health

How long should sex last?

Put the stopwatch away. Here's what to know about timing in bed.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
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Men may expect sex to last a certain length of time based on what they’ve seen in media. Research indicates the average man climaxes five to six minutes after vaginal penetration. Premature ejaculation is loosely defined as ejaculating in under two minutes.

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About the Author

photo of Maureen Salamon

Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Maureen Salamon is the executive editor of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She also writes for the Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Heart Letter, and Harvard Men’s Health Watch, as well as for Harvard Health Publishing’s flagship website. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Maureen Salamon

About the Reviewer

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Martin Kathrins, MD, Contributor

Dr. Martin Kathrins is an associate surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and assistant professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School. He is director of the men’s health center in the Brigham and Women’s department of … See Full Bio
View all posts by Martin Kathrins, MD
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No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

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