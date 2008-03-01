What may cause erectile dysfunction in men taking blood pressure medicine?
Ask the doctor
Q. If you have been taking high blood pressure medications for a long time with no side effects, can you still develop erectile dysfunction?
A. While some blood pressure medications can cause erectile dysfunction, more often other causes play a major role. Chronic health conditions such as hardening of the arteries (atherosclerosis) and diabetes contribute to erectile dysfunction. And, of course, getting older increases the risk of developing erectile dysfunction.
If a man develops erectile dysfunction while taking the same medications for high blood pressure for years, the blood pressure medications are unlikely to be the major cause. A new medicine prescribed for a different reason might be contributing to the problem.
Other changes a man can make that might help maintain erections include quitting smoking, keeping alcohol consumption to no more than one drink per day, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting more exercise.
When blood pressure has remained well controlled for years with the same medications, I don't like to make any changes. More often than not, starting a new different blood pressure medicine doesn't help, and it introduces the possibility of new side effects.
Men with stable blood pressure who are not taking any form of nitroglycerin or nitrate will usually see improvement in erectile dysfunction with avanafil (Stendra), sildenafil (Viagra), tadalafil (Cialis), or vardenafil (Levitra).
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About the Author
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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