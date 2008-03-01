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What may cause erectile dysfunction in men taking blood pressure medicine?

Ask the doctor

By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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A man talks with a doctor holding a clipboard; the image is cropped so their heads are not visible.

Q. If you have been taking high blood pressure medications for a long time with no side effects, can you still develop erectile dysfunction?

A. While some blood pressure medications can cause erectile dysfunction, more often other causes play a major role. Chronic health conditions such as hardening of the arteries (atherosclerosis) and diabetes contribute to erectile dysfunction. And, of course, getting older increases the risk of developing erectile dysfunction.

If a man develops erectile dysfunction while taking the same medications for high blood pressure for years, the blood pressure medications are unlikely to be the major cause. A new medicine prescribed for a different reason might be contributing to the problem.

Other changes a man can make that might help maintain erections include quitting smoking, keeping alcohol consumption to no more than one drink per day, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting more exercise.

When blood pressure has remained well controlled for years with the same medications, I don't like to make any changes. More often than not, starting a new different blood pressure medicine doesn't help, and it introduces the possibility of new side effects.

Men with stable blood pressure who are not taking any form of nitroglycerin or nitrate will usually see improvement in erectile dysfunction with avanafil (Stendra), sildenafil (Viagra), tadalafil (Cialis), or vardenafil (Levitra).

Image: © Wasan Tita/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
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