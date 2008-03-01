Skip to main content
Mental Health

Is 5-HTP safe to take as a mood supplement??

Ask the doctor

By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Share
Print This Page

A woman holds a pill in front of her mouth and a glass of water in her other hand.

Q. Is 5-HTP safe? I've been reading a book that discusses how low levels of serotonin can affect mood. The book suggests trying 5-HTP. I'd like to know more about this from a medical perspective before I try it.

A. Mood researchers have been interested in 5-HTP (5-hydroxy-L-tryptophan) for more than 50 years.

5-HTP is converted to serotonin in the body. Serotonin, like other neurotransmitters, carries signals between nerve cells in the brain.

So-called serotonin circuits participate in regulating mood. Many well-known antidepressant medicines work by boosting the serotonin concentrations in the gaps between nerve cells.

So it's not surprising that people think of depression as a chemical imbalance, or that low serotonin concentrations cause depression. It's tempting to imagine topping off our serotonin to improve our mood, like putting oil in a car engine.

But the biological changes that can lead to depression involve more than improved serotonin signaling.

No one really knows how the brain produces mood. In fact, the more we learn about the brain, the more tangled (and interesting) the science becomes: numerous chemicals, cells, circuits, and even brain regions working together, reacting to the environment.

There is no solid evidence to recommend 5-HTP as a treatment for depression. In addition. unlike FDA-approved prescription medications, 5-HTP supplements do not undergo the same rigorous testing for effectiveness, purity, and safety.

Side effects of 5-HTP are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, sleeplessness, and palpitations. Theoretically, any drug or supplement that affects serotonin can cause a "serotonin syndrome," a serious condition that includes fever, high blood pressure, dizziness, and disorientation.

Other standard treatments for depression (medications as well as psychotherapy) have been much more carefully studied. The specific benefits and risks for these are well known. The doses are well worked out and, for your safety, the treatments are carefully regulated. So if you are having problems with your mood, one of these better-known treatments may be a better bet.

Image: © Ekaterina Goncharova/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Articles
blog image 1

Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
blog image 1

Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
blog image 1

Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
blog image 1

Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
blog image 1

CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
blog image 1

Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
blog image 1

Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
blog image 1

What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
blog image 1

Healing after food poisoning
blog image 1

Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
/

Related Topics

Navigating middle school is tough: How parents can help featured image

Mental Health

Navigating middle school is tough: How parents can help
Denial: How it hurts, how it helps, and how to cope featured image

Mental Health

Denial: How it hurts, how it helps, and how to cope
Can digestive enzyme supplements help relieve my heartburn? featured image

Digestive Health

Can digestive enzyme supplements help relieve my heartburn?
Medication side effects Other mental health disorders Vitamins, minerals, herbs, and supplements

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE 38-page gift.

PLUS, don’t miss out on your 25% off promo code.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle—You’ll discover powerful, research- backed strategies for health longevity drawn from Harvard Medical School experts—ways to eat for a longer life, build strength and flexibility to stay independent, protect your bones, heart, and brain as you age, and even cultivate the habits linked with “super-agers” who stay sharp and active well into their 80s and 90s—all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age!.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age.