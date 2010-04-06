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By the way, doctor: Does a colonoscopy reach the ileum?

By , Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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I am scheduled to have a colonoscopy soon. Does the examination reach the ileum?

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About the Author

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. SimcoxPatrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the … See Full Bio
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
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