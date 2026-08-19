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Does caffeine help ease headaches — or does it cause them?

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By , Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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Caffeine is likely to help prevent or dull headaches when it’s used consistently and in moderation. For most adults, moderation means the amount in about one to two cups of coffee a day.

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About the Author

photo of Paul Rizzoli, MD

Paul Rizzoli, MD, Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Paul Rizzoli is board-certified in internal medicine, neurology, and headache medicine. He is the clinical director of the Graham Headache Center at Brigham and Women’s/Faulkner Hospital in Boston. Begun in 1999 and affiliated with Harvard … See Full Bio
View all posts by Paul Rizzoli, MD
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