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Self-directed cognitive behavioral therapy may help alleviate chronic pain

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By , Staff Writer
  • Reviewed by Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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A woman speaks with her therapist; the view is over the shoulder of the therapist, who has a note pad on her lap.

Many people live with chronic musculoskeletal pain (such as back, neck, hip, knee, or other joint pain), which can be more challenging to treat than short-term pain. Yet there are effective treatment approaches, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), a type of therapy that helps you reframe the way you think about pain and develop coping strategies. However, CBT is underused, possibly due to such barriers as time constraints or difficulty in finding a provider.

A study published in the August 4, 2026, issue of JAMA found that a largely self-directed version of CBT might offer a solution. In the study, self-managed CBT was even more effective than the standard CBT with a therapist.

Researchers enrolled 764 veterans from nine Veterans Administration health systems who had longstanding musculoskeletal pain of at least moderate severity. They were randomly assigned to two groups. One group received the usual CBT for chronic pain delivered by a clinician, which included four to 11 weekly in-person, video, or telephone sessions. The second group had a self-directed CBT program for 11 weeks. Participants learned pain management skills that they practiced on their own and received weekly personalized feedback from a coach.

After four months, the researchers measured how much pain affected the participants’ daily activities, mood, and enjoyment of life. Those using the self-directed approach had slightly more improvement in how much pain interfered with their daily lives, which was sustained for up to one year. They also completed more intended treatment sessions than those receiving usual clinician-delivered CBT.

Books and online programs can teach you CBT techniques to identify and change negative thoughts and behaviors with the goal of relieving chronic pain. You can also learn these techniques from a trained professional and then practice CBT on your own.

Image: © grinvalds/Getty Images

About the Author

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Lynne Christensen, Staff Writer

Lynne Christensen is a staff writer who contributes articles to Harvard Health Publishing’s flagship website and its four newsletters: the Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Heart Letter, Harvard Women’s Health Watch, and Harvard Men’s Health Watch. She … See Full Bio
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About the Reviewer

photo of Robert H. Shmerling, MD

Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Robert H. Shmerling is the former clinical chief of the division of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and is a current member of the corresponding faculty in medicine at Harvard Medical School. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Robert H. Shmerling, MD
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