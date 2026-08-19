Men might be more likely than women to rely on their doctors when making health care decisions
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- Reviewed by Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Taking an active role in your health care is essential for treatment that best suits your needs. But among older adults, men — more than women — tend to depend on their physicians’ guidance for health care decisions, according to a study published online July 29, 2026, by PLOS One.
Researchers analyzed data from an ongoing, nationally representative study of 6,098 adults ages 50 and older (average age 66, 48% men) living in England. Participants rated six health care preferences on a 0 to 10 scale: their willingness to take risks with their health care, living for today versus planning for the future, quality of life versus length of life, body function versus physical appearance, openness to experimental treatments, and preference for making treatment decisions themselves versus leaving decisions to doctors.
Compared with women, men were more likely to lean on their doctors when making health care decisions, less likely to avoid risks or experimental treatments, and less likely to put quality of life ahead of simply living longer. Adults 75 and older were more likely than those ages 50 to 64 to avoid risks, prioritize body function over appearance, and prefer established rather than experimental treatments.
This study suggests that older men are more likely than older women to endorse the approach of “whatever you say, doc.” Yet, being actively involved in your health care helps ensure your treatment reflects what matters most to you. It’s important to know that you can take an active role in your health care decisions if you like. Whatever your preferences may be, let your doctor and loved ones know about them.
Simple strategies for participating more in your care include writing down your top few questions before a medical visit, bringing a friend to appointments to act as a second set of ears and write down answers, asking about alternative treatment approaches, discussing tradeoffs, sharing your priorities (such as staying active or avoiding medication), doing some homework and looking up treatment information on trusted sites (such as Harvard Health Publishing), and asking for additional time to consider next steps if a decision isn’t urgent.
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About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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