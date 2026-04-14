Navigating a doctor shortage
Being without a regular primary care provider can be perilous to your health. Here are some creative workarounds.
- Reviewed by Daniel Sands, MD, MPH, Contributor
When Leo’s primary care doctor — who had overseen his health for 30 years — retired, Leo figured he’d simply switch to a provider his friend recommended. But the 60-year-old was in for a rude awakening: after many phone calls, Leo learned the practice wasn’t accepting new patients — and neither were several others in his area.
Feeling adrift, Leo wondered who would now become the trusted “care quarterback” managing his routine health needs and coordinating with specialists if his health went awry.
It’s a growing dilemma. Harvard-led research described in the March 2026 issue of JAMA Internal Medicine found a precipitous decline in the number of primary care providers in the United States who are accepting new patients. Meanwhile, the roster of nurse practitioners and physician assistants — who can oversee many routine health needs but not necessarily complex diagnoses — isn’t increasing fast enough to fill the gap.
What’s driving the shortage? Saddled with crushing medical school debt, fewer budding physicians are choosing primary care, which tends to pay less than other specialties, says Dr. Daniel Sands, a primary care doctor at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
“It has become very hard to be a primary care physician because of the financial constraints, and our health care system emphasizes ‘sick care’ instead of ‘well care,’” Dr. Sands says. “The doctors that did choose to go into primary care are retiring, some of them early, because of burnout.”
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Daunting figures
About 544,000 primary care doctors are currently on the job in the United States, according to KFF, a nonprofit organization focusing on national health issues. But the nation faces a projected shortage of up to 87,000 primary providers by the 2030s, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
Ripple effects
At its heart, primary care is a specialty centered around keeping you healthy, catching problems early, effectively managing chronic conditions, and maintaining an enduring relationship between you and your doctor. Done right, Dr. Sands says, it fosters a partnership that follows you through every stage of life
In the absence of a primary care doctor, your health is more vulnerable. “Things fester,” he says. “Chronic conditions go unmanaged, and cancers go undetected. Diabetes and high blood pressure can get out of control, and you could have a heart attack or stroke. All of these are downstream complications.”
You can certainly take certain steps to ward off health issues while you’re between doctors, such as eating healthfully, exercising, prioritizing sleep, limiting alcohol, and monitoring weight and blood pressure. Good habits like these help whether or not you have a doctor.
Still, “I don’t think you can fully protect your health without a primary care provider,” Dr. Sands says. “If you have a chronic condition, you may need regular blood tests or prescriptions, and you may run out of medication because you can’t find a new doctor. That’s a terrible position to be in.”
Practical solutions
If you can’t find a primary care doctor, it’s time to think outside the box to get the care you need. Try these strategies:
Look to group practices instead of solo physicians. They may have more availability. And if one doctor leaves the practice, it should be easier to transfer your care to a colleague.
Tap insurance company resources. These might include an online provider directory with a “new patient” filter and other search tools to help you find a good match.
Check hospital-affiliated practices. Academic medical centers often employ large teams of internists or primary care providers. They may also offer residency training clinics where new doctors are gaining valuable experience.
Consider telehealth for routine care. Online practices do pose pitfalls; you’ll need to upload self-gathered data such as blood pressure readings, and the clinician can’t examine you. But many handle chronic disease monitoring, common health issues, and medication refills. “It’s not the same as having someone who knows you, however,” Dr. Sands says.
Try pharmacy clinics. Typically staffed by nurse practitioners or physician assistants, these often-convenient locations can tackle everyday ailments as well as vaccinations. “But they’re largely not doing chronic condition management,” Dr. Sands says.
Use urgent care strategically. These centers can’t substitute for ongoing care, but their staff can evaluate and treat minor illnesses or injuries.
Explore concierge or direct primary care. Both are membership models that — for a fee ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars — offer greater access to a primary care provider, including quick scheduling and longer visits. “But the fees are out of reach for many people,” Dr. Sands says.
Image: © Andrii Yalanskyi/Getty Images
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Daniel Sands, MD, MPH, Contributor
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