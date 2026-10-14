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What's the difference between walking pneumonia and bronchitis?

Ask the doctor

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Walking pneumonia and bronchitis can cause similar symptoms, but walking pneumonia is usually caused by bacteria, and bronchitis typically arises from a virus. Symptoms alone can’t reliably tell the two conditions apart.

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About the Author

photo of Gerald Weinhouse, MD

Gerald Weinhouse, MD, Contributor

Dr. Gerald Lawrence Weinhouse is the clinical director of ambulatory services for Mass General Brigham's division of pulmonary and critical care, and the medical director of the respiratory care services department at Brigham and Women's Hospital … See Full Bio
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