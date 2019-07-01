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Epidermoid cyst

  • Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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What is an epidermoid cyst?

An epidermoid, or epidermal, cyst is a small, movable lump under the skin. It forms when surface skin cells move deeper into the skin and multiply. These cells form the wall of the cyst and secrete a soft, yellowish substance called keratin, which fills the cyst. If the wall of the cyst is ruptured, the keratin is discharged into the surrounding skin, which causes irritation and inflammation.

The cyst may remain small for years, or it may continue to get larger. These cysts are rare in children but common in adults. Cysts are not cancerous.

Symptoms of an epidermoid cyst

A cyst is a movable, dome-shaped, smooth-surfaced mass that varies in size from a few millimeters to several centimeters (from less than a quarter of an inch to more than 2 inches). Epidermoid cysts can occur on almost any skin surface.

Diagnosing an epidermoid cyst

Your doctor can examine the swelling and tell you if you have a cyst.

Expected duration of an epidermoid cyst

A cyst may disappear on its own or remain indefinitely.

Preventing an epidermoid cyst

There is no way to prevent epidermoid cysts.

Treating an epidermoid cyst

Asymptomatic epidermoid cysts usually do not need treatment. If it becomes red or tender from inflammation or infection, a clinician can make a small incision in the skin, empty the contents of the cyst, and remove its wall.

When to call a professional

If you have a new swelling on your skin that lasts for more than two weeks, contact your doctor. If it is painful or rapidly enlarging, you should arrange for sooner medical evaluation.

Prognosis

The outlook for epidermoid cysts is excellent. Many cysts have no symptoms and some will go away on their own. Cysts can return. If your cyst is problematic, your doctor may decide to drain it or remove it. This does not usually lead to any complications or side effects.

Additional info

American Academy of Dermatology
https://www.aad.org

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
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No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

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