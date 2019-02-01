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Seborrheic dermatitis

  • Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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What is seborrheic dermatitis?

Seborrheic dermatitis is a form of skin inflammation (dermatitis) that causes a red, oily, flaking skin rash in areas of the body where glands in the skin called sebaceous glands are most abundant — the scalp, face, and groin. In infants, it primarily affects the scalp, where it is called cradle cap. The causes of seborrheic dermatitis are unclear, but yeast may be involved in some cases.

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Although doctors recognize that seborrheic dermatitis occurs in skin areas that have many sebaceous glands, they still do not know exactly why it develops there. It is thought that a tiny yeast may play a role in seborrheic dermatitis. Seborrheic dermatitis is a common skin disorder that affects people who often have no other health problems.

Symptoms of seborrheic dermatitis

In infants, seborrheic dermatitis appears as a scaly redness that usually is not itchy or uncomfortable. In some babies, it affects only the scalp (cradle cap), but in others, it also involves the neck creases, armpits, or groin.

In adults and adolescents, seborrheic dermatitis may affect only the scalp, appearing as either patchy or diffuse areas of redness and flaking. Other skin areas commonly affected include the eyebrows, eyelids, forehead, nose creases, outer ear, chest, underarms, or groin. Although some adults and adolescents feel an itchy or burning irritation in areas of seborrheic dermatitis, others don't have any discomfort. In some people, seborrheic dermatitis flare-ups are triggered by stress.

Diagnosing seborrheic dermatitis

Your doctor usually can diagnose seborrheic dermatitis by a simple physical examination.

Expected duration of seborrheic dermatitis

In infants, seborrheic dermatitis typically is worst during the first year of life. It usually disappears on its own as the child grows, and it may return during the teenage years. In adults and adolescents, seborrheic dermatitis tends to be a chronic condition that comes and goes over many years.

Preventing seborrheic dermatitis

Because doctors do not know what causes seborrheic dermatitis, there is no way to prevent it. However, symptoms can be controlled with effective treatment.

Treating seborrheic dermatitis

If you have an infant with cradle cap, your doctor may suggest applying baby oil to soften the scale, followed by shampooing with a mild baby shampoo to gently remove the scale. If this doesn't help, your doctor may recommend an anti–seborrheic dermatitis shampoo. For skin areas outside the scalp, your doctor may prescribe topical hydrocortisone or antifungal cream.

If you are an adult with scalp seborrheic dermatitis, your doctor may suggest a shampoo containing selenium sulfide or zinc pyrithione. Your doctor also may prescribe corticosteroid cream and shampoo containing ketoconazole. For other skin areas, topical hydrocortisone or antifungal cream can be rubbed directly into seborrheic dermatitis patches.

For adults with persistent seborrheic dermatitis, your doctor may discuss an off-label treatment with oral itraconazole 200 mg daily for seven days, and then the same dose for the first two days of the next two months.

When to call a professional

Call your doctor if you have not been able to control your seborrheic dermatitis with shampoos and creams.

Prognosis

Cradle cap typically disappears on its own as a child grows. Other forms of seborrheic dermatitis usually respond very well to topical treatment with medicated shampoos and/or creams.

Additional info

American Academy of Dermatology
https://www.aad.org/

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
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No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

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