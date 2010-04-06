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Why does irritation at the corners of my mouth return?

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By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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Close-up of the lips of a woman with angular chelitis at the corner of her mouth: the skin is cracked and shows a sore.

Q. I have a recurrent problem with the skin at the corners of my mouth. The skin gets irritated with small cracks. It gets better, then for no apparent reason returns. What could be causing this condition? Can I prevent it from recurring?

A. This condition is called angular cheilitis, also known as angular stomatitis or perlèche. The skin cracking at the corners of your mouth can be associated with redness and scaling. The cause is frequent or persistent saliva touching the skin outside the mouth. This can occur because of a poor seal of your lips at the angles of your mouth, braces, ill-fitting dentures, or because you frequent lick the area. Less commonly, this can be the result of an allergic skin reaction to lipstick or face cream, or too-vigorous dental flossing. Rarely, the cause of angular cheilitis is a vitamin or iron deficiency.

The cracks in the skin and the excess moisture provide a fertile environment for yeast. The yeast causes a low-grade infection, which may make the corners of the mouth even more irritated.

While the angular cheilitis is active, you can apply an over-the-counter antifungal cream, such as clotrimazole, then topical hydrocortisone 1% ointment an hour later. You can do this two to three times per day.

To help prevent a recurrence, don't lick your lips. You want to avoid letting excessive moisture accumulate in the corners of your mouth.

Once the angular cheilitis heals, then use a protective lip balm, preferably one that is hypoallergenic. Make sure the mouth corners are dry before applying, and use it often.

If the condition does not clear, make an appointment with your doctor.

Image: © Iryna Olkhova/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
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