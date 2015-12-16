How does sleep support memory and learning?
Ask the doctor
Q. Does sleep enhance learning and memory? Is there a price to pay for cutting down on the hours you sleep?
A. A good night's sleep does help us learn and remember. Here's the pattern: Learn something new during the day. Reinforce what you have learned while you sleep.
The sleeping brain strengthens two kinds of memory:
- Declarative memory is memory for information — facts, dates, and names.
- Procedural memory is skill memory — playing a musical instrument or swinging a golf club.
There are two main kinds of sleep. About every 90 minutes, rapid eye movement (REM) sleep alternates with non-REM (NREM). Early in the night, NREM dominates. Toward morning, REM sleep takes up larger portions of the cycle. We dream most vividly during REM sleep. The most vivid dreams of all happen at the end of the night.
In general, NREM sleep facilitates declarative memories. REM sleep reinforces procedural memories. The sleeping brain works hardest on the most difficult learning tasks. So the more complex the task, the greater the benefit of a good night's sleep.
Sleep may promote creativity and insight. Compared to sleep-deprived people, those who have slept well are better able to find hidden solutions to problems. REM dreaming may be especially important for creativity. This may advance the original thinking required for insight.
If you cut down on sleep, you will probably pay a price. The best results seem to require seven to nine solid hours of sleep, including that last REM period.
Image: © WeBond Creations/Getty Images
About the Author
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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