When your brain takes revenge at bedtime
Late-night procrastination can quietly erode sleep — and your health. Here's how to break the cycle.
- Reviewed by John Winkelman, MD, PhD, Contributor
As the caregiver for her chronically ill husband, Eileen was nothing short of exhausted by the time he fell asleep each night. But that didn't stop her from staying up late, often reading romance novels into the wee hours to steal some personal time that had nothing to with her daily responsibilities.
The phenomenon isn't new - or rare. It's dubbed revenge bedtime procrastination, since the people who do it rebel against forces such as relentless work or family demands by sacrificing sleep to do things that feel like an escape. This "me time" is typically spent scrolling, streaming shows, or, as in Eileen's case, reading - choices made on your own terms.
Bedtime procrastination is "an increasingly visible feature of modern sleep behavior," according to a study published online March 6, 2026, by the journal Sleep. But staying up later than you should isn't harmless: it undermines restorative slumber, worsens mood, and can become a habit that throws off your body clock over time, according to the analysis, which involved 280 adults (79% women) who tracked their sleep habits for two weeks.
"It's hard to stay up beyond your biological imperative for sleep," says Dr. John Winkelman, a professor of psychiatry in the Division of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School. "You'd like to go to sleep, but you also want time to unwind."
Short-term effects
Other drivers of revenge bedtime procrastination are less about rebellion but still prioritize personal time, Dr. Winkelman notes. Some people may simply want space from their partner to do things the couple doesn't enjoy together, taking solo time after the other has retired for the night. "I wouldn't call that revenge, just a relationship," he says.
Regardless, if you chronically delay bedtime but need to wake up early for work or other duties each day, sleep deprivation is the natural consequence - one that can chip away at your health in both the short and long term.
The Sleep study illuminated some of the more immediate effects of bedtime procrastination. Participants who did this logged 50 to 60 minutes less sleep each night and paid for it the next day: they were about twice as likely to feel sleepy and more likely to report a negative mood than those who didn't tend to delay their bedtime.
Downstream health consequences
If revenge bedtime procrastination becomes a habit, however, long-term health risks related to chronic sleep loss can be more serious. They include
- weight gain
- high blood pressure
- diabetes
- heart disease
- depression
- dementia.
People who do this more often also have worse sleep in general, according to the Sleep study. The pattern can lead to a phenomenon Dr. Winkelman calls "social jetlag," where someone who's sleep-deprived during the week catches up by getting up three or four hours later than normal on weekends.
By Sunday night, however, this maneuver backfires. "They can't fall asleep at the usual time because in their brain, it feels a lot earlier," he says.
How to stop revenge bedtime procrastination
If you feel you deserve late-night time despite exhaustion - or if you need excess caffeine to function during the day - you're probably a bedtime procrastinator, Dr. Winkelman says. Here, he offers tips to break the cycle.
Reclaim time earlier in the day. Schedule pockets of personal time between work tasks or caregiving responsibilities. If you can, set stronger boundaries around work and other commitments as well. "If you recognize you're overscheduled or beholden to many demands, try to modify that somehow," he says.
Create "me time" alongside your partner. You don't necessarily need to stay up later to indulge in a solo nighttime pursuit. "Sit next to each other with laptops and headphones on, holding hands, watching separate shows," Dr. Winkelman suggests.
Make sleep easier to choose. Create a realistic - and consistent - sleep schedule, setting a wind-down alarm 30 minutes to an hour before bedtime.
Also, prepare for morning by doing tasks - filling the coffee pot or setting out clothing - that can ease your mind and promote relaxation. (See "A wind-down routine that's easy to stick to.")
Manage stress. Try techniques such as deep breathing or mindfulness in the rundown to bedtime. Gentle stretching or progressive muscle relaxation can also ease any lingering physical tension and prime your brain for sleep.
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A wind-down routine that's easy to stick to
Dr. John Winkelman, a professor of psychiatry in the Division of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School, suggests this easy-to-adopt bedtime routine to help you relax and fall asleep more easily.
Set yourself up for success tomorrow. Jot down next-day worries or priorities to free your mind and quiet any racing thoughts.
Dim and disconnect. To signal your brain that sleep is approaching, lower the lights and silence notifications on your phone 30 minutes to an hour beforehand. Better yet, place your phone out of reach.
"For most people, getting away from a screen is helpful," Dr. Winkelman says. "That doesn't mean you shouldn't listen to a podcast or listen to the sound of rain on an app, but you don't want stimulating information - a new email, a new notification, a new picture from a friend."
Cue slumber. Certain habits, such as a nightly bath or skin care routine, tell your brain the day is over. "A ritual is repetitive and stable from night to night," he says.
Image: © EmirMemedovski/Getty Images
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
John Winkelman, MD, PhD, Contributor
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