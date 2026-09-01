Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Disease prevention Archive
Articles
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
While microplastics have been detected in blood and tissues throughout the body, their health effects remain uncertain yet potentially concerning.
AI in health care: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots can answer medical questions, but they don’t replace the medical judgment of doctors. For patients, AI is currently most useful for understanding medical conditions, explaining doctor’s notes and lab reports, and helping to prepare for doctor visits.
Healthy lifestyle can prevent diabetes (and even reverse it)
Type 2 diabetes is a major cause of vision loss and blindness, kidney failure requiring dialysis, heart attacks, strokes, amputations, infections, and even early death. Research suggests that a healthy lifestyle can prevent diabetes from occurring in the first place, and even reverse its progress.
2 easy, affordable, plant-centered dinners
Shifting your diet to eat more plant-based foods and less meat and dairy products is a smart choice for your health, wallet, and the planet. These two easy, affordable and adaptable recipes are a good way to give plant-based eating a try.
Using a vibration plate: What it can — and can't — do for your body
Using a vibration plate has become a wellness fad, with proponents claiming it can improve bone and muscle strength, balance, circulation, weight loss, and more. But little research backs up those claims. Only balance appears to improve in certain people who use vibration plates.
Melatonin or magnesium: Can either supplement help you sleep?
People who have trouble sleeping may take dietary supplements to ease their insomnia. Melatonin and magnesium, two popular sleep supplements, work in different ways and have varying levels of scientific support.
Could Graves' disease raise the risk of other autoimmune conditions?
Graves’ disease affects the thyroid, but its broader impact may involve other parts of the body. Find out which conditions doctors monitor.
What are the health risks of aluminum exposure?
From cookware to deodorant, aluminum is everywhere. Most people clear it efficiently from their bodies.
What are the risks of an Rh mismatch in a transfusion?
Blood type compatibility matters during transfusions, and an Rh mismatch can create risks that may not appear immediately.
What does a killed virus mean in a vaccine?
Vaccines can contain different forms of viruses, and the choice may affect how your immune system responds and which vaccine is right for you.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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