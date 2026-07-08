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Read More about Could a lost sense of smell signal a health problem?
Could a lost sense of smell signal a health problem?

Could a lost sense of smell signal a health problem?

A change in your sense of smell can have many possible explanations. Find out what factors to consider and when discussing it with a doctor may help.

Read More about What signs point to a bacterial sinus infection?
What signs point to a bacterial sinus infection?

What signs point to a bacterial sinus infection?

Sinus symptoms can have several causes, and certain patterns may help distinguish a routine cold from a problem needing medical attention.

Read More about Tongue health: What to look for and when to seek care
Tongue health: What to look for and when to seek care

Tongue health: What to look for and when to seek care

The tongue’s appearance gives doctors an idea about certain aspects of your health, and its color is an important clue. Some changes in the tongue’s color or appearance are signs of health issues and should be seen by a doctor.

Read More about Can allergies trigger ringing in the ears?
Can allergies trigger ringing in the ears?

Can allergies trigger ringing in the ears?

Allergy symptoms can affect more than your nose. See why nasal congestion may be linked with tinnitus and what may help guide next steps.

Read More about What can cause a red, tingling tongue?
What can cause a red, tingling tongue?

What can cause a red, tingling tongue?

A red, tingling tongue can have several possible triggers, from everyday irritants to health conditions that may need medical attention.

Read More about Hearing loss in noisy environments
Hearing loss in noisy environments

Hearing loss in noisy environments

Having conversations in restaurants and other noisy places can be challenging for people with hearing loss. Strategic seating and using devices such as hearing aids (adjusted to reduce background noise) or a remote microphone can help people follow and engage in conversations.

Read More about Hearing aids: Types, costs, over-the-counter options, and AirPods
Hearing aids: Types, costs, over-the-counter options, and AirPods

Hearing aids: Types, costs, over-the-counter options, and AirPods

Hearing aids amplify sound and can improve communication for most people with hearing loss. They come in several styles and offer different features, so you can choose an option that fits your preferences, technology comfort level, and degree of hearing loss. Hearing aids are available by prescription or over the counter; over‑the‑counter options include certain types of earbuds.

Read More about What could a persistent salty taste in the mouth mean?
What could a persistent salty taste in the mouth mean?

What could a persistent salty taste in the mouth mean?

A strong salty taste that lingers in the mouth and upsets the stomach can signal several issues, from dehydration to medications and sinus problems.

Read More about What's behind a year-round stuffy nose?
What's behind a year-round stuffy nose?

What's behind a year-round stuffy nose?

Morning congestion can stem from allergies, medications, or nasal problems—even in winter. Find out what may be behind it and how to ease it.

Read More about Think fast: How does your face protect you?
Think fast: How does your face protect you?

Think fast: How does your face protect you?

Not only is our face our calling card to the world, its features evolved to mount immune system defenses, help ward off illness, and protect us in many ways. Our eyes, nose, mouth, and facial structure itself all contribute to our continued well-being.

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Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

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