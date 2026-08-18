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Eczema (atopic dermatitis) Archive

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Read More about Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?
Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?

Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?

Excessive sweating can make social situations feel even more stressful. Explore what may be behind it and what options could help.

Read More about Can insufficient protein intake cause hair loss?
Can insufficient protein intake cause hair loss?

Can insufficient protein intake cause hair loss?

Severe protein malnutrition can trigger hair shedding, but most thinning of hair stems from genes, hormones, illness, or medications rather than daily protein intake.

Read More about Rosacea treatments: What works?
Rosacea treatments: What works?

Rosacea treatments: What works?

Many prescription creams, gels, and pills can ease the redness, swelling, and pimple-like bumps of rosacea. A 2026 scientific review suggests ivermectin 1% cream (Soolantra) and encapsulated benzoyl peroxide cream (Epsolay)—are the most effective topical options for bumps.

Read More about Dealing with thick, discolored toenails
Dealing with thick, discolored toenails

Dealing with thick, discolored toenails

Nail fungal infections affect up to 14% of the adult population. While completely curing these infections is difficult, the right treatments can discourage the problem from spreading and make your nails look better.

Read More about Heat rash: How to spot it and what to do
Heat rash: How to spot it and what to do

Heat rash: How to spot it and what to do

Lingering heat waves have brought warnings about recognizing and preventing heat-related illnesses. Heat rash, while not dangerous itself, can signal heat exposure that may lead to more serious conditions. Here's how to avoid and treat it.

Read More about What can cause painful bumps on the shins?
What can cause painful bumps on the shins?

What can cause painful bumps on the shins?

A diagnosis of erythema nodosum can raise questions about what’s behind painful shin bumps and what doctors may check next during an evaluation.

Read More about How does skin cancer differ in darker skin?
How does skin cancer differ in darker skin?

How does skin cancer differ in darker skin?

Skin cancer can look different across skin tones, and subtle changes may be easy to miss. Know which spots and locations deserve attention.

Read More about Antihistamines may not offer meaningful relief from eczema symptoms
Antihistamines may not offer meaningful relief from eczema symptoms

Antihistamines may not offer meaningful relief from eczema symptoms

A major review found that oral antihistamines had little effect in reducing atopic dermatitis (eczema) symptoms—and that first-generation (sedating) antihistamines may increase cognitive risks. The findings suggest that oral antihistamines should not be used routinely to treat eczema.

Read More about Why do some people suddenly become sensitive to deodorants?
Why do some people suddenly become sensitive to deodorants?

Why do some people suddenly become sensitive to deodorants?

Even after using a certain deodorant for years, people can develop allergic contact dermatitis to that product. Individuals who suddenly develop redness, itching, or a rash in their armpits should stop using their deodorant and switch to another product.

Read More about What treatments are available for actinic keratosis?
What treatments are available for actinic keratosis?

What treatments are available for actinic keratosis?

A dermatologist can confirm actinic keratosis and explain what to expect during evaluation, treatment and follow-up for sun-damaged skin.

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