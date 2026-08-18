Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Hair loss (alopecia) Archive
Articles
Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?
Excessive sweating can make social situations feel even more stressful. Explore what may be behind it and what options could help.
Can insufficient protein intake cause hair loss?
Severe protein malnutrition can trigger hair shedding, but most thinning of hair stems from genes, hormones, illness, or medications rather than daily protein intake.
Rosacea treatments: What works?
Many prescription creams, gels, and pills can ease the redness, swelling, and pimple-like bumps of rosacea. A 2026 scientific review suggests ivermectin 1% cream (Soolantra) and encapsulated benzoyl peroxide cream (Epsolay)—are the most effective topical options for bumps.
Dealing with thick, discolored toenails
Nail fungal infections affect up to 14% of the adult population. While completely curing these infections is difficult, the right treatments can discourage the problem from spreading and make your nails look better.
Heat rash: How to spot it and what to do
Lingering heat waves have brought warnings about recognizing and preventing heat-related illnesses. Heat rash, while not dangerous itself, can signal heat exposure that may lead to more serious conditions. Here's how to avoid and treat it.
What can cause painful bumps on the shins?
A diagnosis of erythema nodosum can raise questions about what’s behind painful shin bumps and what doctors may check next during an evaluation.
How does skin cancer differ in darker skin?
Skin cancer can look different across skin tones, and subtle changes may be easy to miss. Know which spots and locations deserve attention.
Antihistamines may not offer meaningful relief from eczema symptoms
A major review found that oral antihistamines had little effect in reducing atopic dermatitis (eczema) symptoms—and that first-generation (sedating) antihistamines may increase cognitive risks. The findings suggest that oral antihistamines should not be used routinely to treat eczema.
Why do some people suddenly become sensitive to deodorants?
Even after using a certain deodorant for years, people can develop allergic contact dermatitis to that product. Individuals who suddenly develop redness, itching, or a rash in their armpits should stop using their deodorant and switch to another product.
What treatments are available for actinic keratosis?
A dermatologist can confirm actinic keratosis and explain what to expect during evaluation, treatment and follow-up for sun-damaged skin.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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