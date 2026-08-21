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Read More about When might genital herpes testing be appropriate?
When might genital herpes testing be appropriate?

When might genital herpes testing be appropriate?

Genital herpes testing can depend on symptoms, timing, and personal circumstances. See what may shape your next steps and what to discuss with a doctor.

Read More about Can you treat inflammation to lower heart risk?
Can you treat inflammation to lower heart risk?

Can you treat inflammation to lower heart risk?

While a large study found that a drug to lower inflammation failed to prevent heart attacks and related risk, inflammation is still important in the development of coronary artery disease.

Read More about Could Graves' disease raise the risk of other autoimmune conditions?
Could Graves' disease raise the risk of other autoimmune conditions?

Could Graves' disease raise the risk of other autoimmune conditions?

Graves’ disease affects the thyroid, but its broader impact may involve other parts of the body. Find out which conditions doctors monitor.

Read More about Could sarcoidosis affect platelet levels?
Could sarcoidosis affect platelet levels?

Could sarcoidosis affect platelet levels?

A sarcoidosis diagnosis followed by ITP can raise concerns about a possible connection. Discover what may link these conditions and what remains uncertain.

Read More about Does a lingering cough mean I still have an infection?
Does a lingering cough mean I still have an infection?

Does a lingering cough mean I still have an infection?

A cough that lingers for weeks after a cold can be confusing. Learn why it can persist, what else might be going on, and when to see your doctor.

Read More about Common celiac disease symptoms
Common celiac disease symptoms

Common celiac disease symptoms

Celiac disease affects everyone differently. While some people develop digestive symptoms, such as bloating and diarrhea, many adults also experience non-digestive symptoms, such as anemia or osteoporosis. Others have no noticeable symptoms despite intestinal damage.

Read More about Celiac disease diet: Avoiding foods that contain gluten
Celiac disease diet: Avoiding foods that contain gluten

Celiac disease diet: Avoiding foods that contain gluten
Read More about How much activity is safe with mononucleosis?
How much activity is safe with mononucleosis?

How much activity is safe with mononucleosis?

Mononucleosis can affect more than energy levels. Activity choices matter during illness, especially when the spleen may be enlarged.

Read More about Is scarlet fever a one-time illness?
Is scarlet fever a one-time illness?

Is scarlet fever a one-time illness?

Scarlet fever can bring a telltale rash, fever, and sore throat. Explore how it spreads, how it’s treated, and what recovery may involve.

Read More about What does a slightly high lymphocyte percentage mean on my bloodwork??
What does a slightly high lymphocyte percentage mean on my bloodwork??

What does a slightly high lymphocyte percentage mean on my bloodwork??

Learn what an unexpected shift in white blood cells may mean and when it deserves a closer look with your doctor.

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