Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
LASIK/laser surgery Archive
Articles
A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?
Navigating whether or when an older person should limit or stop driving is tricky. Whether these concerns are about a family member or yourself, it's helpful to be aware of red flags and to understand how driving abilities -- and risk for motor vehicle accidents -- change with age.
How can entropion affect your eyes?
Entropion can cause more than an irritating eyelash sensation. See what symptoms to watch for and why timely eye care matters.
What can cause bulging eyes to develop?
My 50-year old son has developed bulging eyes over the last few months. It makes him look different, and I would like to know what may cause this.
What can cause flashes of light in your vision?
Flashes of light may be harmless, but some patterns deserve prompt medical attention.
Can cigarette smoking make glaucoma worse?
Smoking affects eye health in several ways, but its connection to glaucoma is less clear. See what doctors recommend for people with glaucoma.
Red eyes, dry eyes, and more: Top questions for your eye doctor
The most common questions people ask eye doctors focus on common eye symptoms such as burning and redness; choosing reading glasses; using tinted glasses for night driving; and ways to preserve eye health.
What could have caused a sudden bright red patch in the white of my eye?
A bright red patch on the white of your eye can be scary, even when it doesn’t hurt. Find out what might have caused it and when to call a doctor.
Can I wear contacts after age 50?
In middle and older age, dry eyes and poor close-up vision can make it harder to wear contact lenses. Multifocal or monovision lenses, eye drops, and certain lens materials can help keep contacts comfortable and reduce the need for reading glasses.
Eye care in an emergency
For many eye emergencies, it’s best to call an ophthalmologist for an initial assessment and instructions about next steps. It is better to go to an emergency department for significant eye injuries or sudden vision loss.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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