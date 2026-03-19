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Read More about A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?
A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?

A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?

Navigating whether or when an older person should limit or stop driving is tricky. Whether these concerns are about a family member or yourself, it's helpful to be aware of red flags and to understand how driving abilities -- and risk for motor vehicle accidents -- change with age.

Read More about How can entropion affect your eyes?
How can entropion affect your eyes?

How can entropion affect your eyes?

Entropion can cause more than an irritating eyelash sensation. See what symptoms to watch for and why timely eye care matters.

Read More about 4 Common Aging Eye Problems that Can Impair Your Vision
4 Common Aging Eye Problems that Can Impair Your Vision

4 Common Aging Eye Problems that Can Impair Your Vision
Read More about What can cause bulging eyes to develop?
What can cause bulging eyes to develop?

What can cause bulging eyes to develop?

My 50-year old son has developed bulging eyes over the last few months. It makes him look different, and I would like to know what may cause this.

Read More about What can cause flashes of light in your vision?
What can cause flashes of light in your vision?

What can cause flashes of light in your vision?

Flashes of light may be harmless, but some patterns deserve prompt medical attention.

Read More about Can cigarette smoking make glaucoma worse?
Can cigarette smoking make glaucoma worse?

Can cigarette smoking make glaucoma worse?

Smoking affects eye health in several ways, but its connection to glaucoma is less clear. See what doctors recommend for people with glaucoma.

Read More about Red eyes, dry eyes, and more: Top questions for your eye doctor
Red eyes, dry eyes, and more: Top questions for your eye doctor

Red eyes, dry eyes, and more: Top questions for your eye doctor

The most common questions people ask eye doctors focus on common eye symptoms such as burning and redness; choosing reading glasses; using tinted glasses for night driving; and ways to preserve eye health.

Read More about What could have caused a sudden bright red patch in the white of my eye?
What could have caused a sudden bright red patch in the white of my eye?

What could have caused a sudden bright red patch in the white of my eye?

A bright red patch on the white of your eye can be scary, even when it doesn’t hurt. Find out what might have caused it and when to call a doctor.

Read More about Can I wear contacts after age 50?
Can I wear contacts after age 50?

Can I wear contacts after age 50?

In middle and older age, dry eyes and poor close-up vision can make it harder to wear contact lenses. Multifocal or monovision lenses, eye drops, and certain lens materials can help keep contacts comfortable and reduce the need for reading glasses.

Read More about Eye care in an emergency
Eye care in an emergency

Eye care in an emergency

For many eye emergencies, it’s best to call an ophthalmologist for an initial assessment and instructions about next steps. It is better to go to an emergency department for significant eye injuries or sudden vision loss.

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