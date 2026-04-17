Skip to main content

Living with cancer Archive

Articles

Read More about Why can exhaustion persist after cancer treatment?
Why can exhaustion persist after cancer treatment?

Why can exhaustion persist after cancer treatment?

Severe fatigue after cancer treatment can make everyday tasks difficult. Explore why it may persist and what steps could help restore energy.

Read More about The surprising link between ovarian cancer and the fallopian tubes
The surprising link between ovarian cancer and the fallopian tubes

The surprising link between ovarian cancer and the fallopian tubes

Research has shown that most cases of ovarian cancer begin in the nearby fallopian tube. Major medical organizations recommend that women at average risk for ovarian cancer who are done having children and who are undergoing abdominal surgery for other reasons also have their fallopian tubes removed at the same time.

Read More about Harvard study: Healthier fats linked to longer life after prostate cancer diagnosis
Harvard study: Healthier fats linked to longer life after prostate cancer diagnosis

Harvard study: Healthier fats linked to longer life after prostate cancer diagnosis

A major study of survivors of nonmetastatic prostate cancer found that those eating the most saturated fat had a 24% higher risk of death over a 13-year period, mainly from heart disease and other cancers. Swapping animal fats for plant-based, unsaturated fats was linked to significantly lower risks.

Read More about Study: At-home colorectal cancer screening may significantly cut colon cancer deaths
Study: At-home colorectal cancer screening may significantly cut colon cancer deaths

Study: At-home colorectal cancer screening may significantly cut colon cancer deaths

Colorectal cancer is a leading cause of cancer death, but early screening can detect it while it’s treatable, curable, and even preventable. A 2026 study found that use of an at-home stool test was linked to as much as a 43% reduction in colorectal cancer deaths.

Read More about Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more
Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more

Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more

Most cancer screening guidelines recommend an upper age limit to cease regular testing. But older adults should ask their doctor whether the benefits of continuing screening outweigh the risks, which may include unnecessary treatments and potentially dangerous complications.

Read More about Taking breaks from sitting to move around may lower cancer risk
Taking breaks from sitting to move around may lower cancer risk

Taking breaks from sitting to move around may lower cancer risk

A 2026 study of more than 91,000 adults found that uninterrupted sitting raised risk for death from cancer. Replacing prolonged sitting with light, moderate, or vigorous activity significantly reduced risk, suggesting frequent movement breaks may help counter harms of sedentary behavior over time.

Read More about American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening
American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening

American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening

Early detection of colorectal cancer saves lives. Now there are more ways than ever to get screened (and fewer excuses not to). American Cancer Society screening guidelines now include colonoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, CT scanning, at-home stool testing, and blood testing.

Read More about Why does cancer risk increase as we get older?
Why does cancer risk increase as we get older?

Why does cancer risk increase as we get older?

Aging is the single biggest risk factor for developing cancer. As people get older, DNA damage accumulates in cells, and chronic inflammation and imbalances in gut bacteria become more common. All of these factors may contribute to the age-related increase in cancer cases.

Read More about What could cause a high lymphocyte count?
What could cause a high lymphocyte count?

What could cause a high lymphocyte count?

An elevated lymphocyte count usually indicates a simple viral illness. Less often, it could indicate a blood cancer. How the number is calculated shapes what it may mean.

Read More about Do all skin cancers have to be removed?
Do all skin cancers have to be removed?

Do all skin cancers have to be removed?

Nonmelanoma skin cancers are unlikely to be life-threatening, but they can cause disfiguration and other problems. The cancers should be removed.

Result 1 - 10 of 283
Recent Articles
blog image 1

Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
blog image 1

Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
blog image 1

Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
blog image 1

Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
blog image 1

CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
blog image 1

Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
blog image 1

Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
blog image 1

What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
blog image 1

Healing after food poisoning
blog image 1

Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE 38-page gift.

PLUS, don’t miss out on your 25% off promo code.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle—You’ll discover powerful, research- backed strategies for health longevity drawn from Harvard Medical School experts—ways to eat for a longer life, build strength and flexibility to stay independent, protect your bones, heart, and brain as you age, and even cultivate the habits linked with “super-agers” who stay sharp and active well into their 80s and 90s—all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age!.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age.