Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Multiple Sclerosis Archive
Articles
When might genital herpes testing be appropriate?
Genital herpes testing can depend on symptoms, timing, and personal circumstances. See what may shape your next steps and what to discuss with a doctor.
Could sarcoidosis affect platelet levels?
A sarcoidosis diagnosis followed by ITP can raise concerns about a possible connection. Discover what may link these conditions and what remains uncertain.
Could Graves' disease raise the risk of other autoimmune conditions?
Graves’ disease affects the thyroid, but its broader impact may involve other parts of the body. Find out which conditions doctors monitor.
Does a lingering cough mean I still have an infection?
A cough that lingers for weeks after a cold can be confusing. Learn why it can persist, what else might be going on, and when to see your doctor.
Common celiac disease symptoms
Celiac disease affects everyone differently. While some people develop digestive symptoms, such as bloating and diarrhea, many adults also experience non-digestive symptoms, such as anemia or osteoporosis. Others have no noticeable symptoms despite intestinal damage.
How much activity is safe with mononucleosis?
Mononucleosis can affect more than energy levels. Activity choices matter during illness, especially when the spleen may be enlarged.
Is scarlet fever a one-time illness?
Scarlet fever can bring a telltale rash, fever, and sore throat. Explore how it spreads, how it’s treated, and what recovery may involve.
What does a slightly high lymphocyte percentage mean on my bloodwork??
Learn what an unexpected shift in white blood cells may mean and when it deserves a closer look with your doctor.
FDA approves first mRNA-based flu vaccine
The FDA approved Moderna's mFLUSIVA, the first mRNA flu vaccine, for adults ages 50 and older. Trials showed it outperformed traditional flu shots in preventing infection, though with a higher rate of side effects. It’s expected to be available in time for flu season.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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