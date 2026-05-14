Skip to main content

Pediatric health Archive

Articles

Read More about Is it dementia or depression?
Is it dementia or depression?

Is it dementia or depression?
Read More about Tips for taming caregiver stress
Tips for taming caregiver stress

Tips for taming caregiver stress
Read More about Are you missing these signs of anxiety or depression?
Are you missing these signs of anxiety or depression?

Are you missing these signs of anxiety or depression?
Read More about Don't ignore depression
Don't ignore depression

Don't ignore depression

Depression may be more common as people age, but new data suggest that the biggest threat to older adults’ mental health is their failure to recognize its symptoms and seriousness. Many chalk up depression as a normal part of aging, but addressing it as a real and treatable disease can help older adults seek the help they need and not needlessly suffer.

Read More about Shingrix shingles vaccine linked with lower heart disease risks
Shingrix shingles vaccine linked with lower heart disease risks

Shingrix shingles vaccine linked with lower heart disease risks

Avoiding a painful shingles attack is reason enough to get vaccinated, but protecting your heart may be another. A major study found that people who received two doses of the Shingrix vaccine have a 9% lower risk of serious heart-related issues over seven years compared to those who got the old Zostavax vaccine.

Read More about What does a killed virus mean in a vaccine?
What does a killed virus mean in a vaccine?

What does a killed virus mean in a vaccine?

Vaccines can contain different forms of viruses, and the choice may affect how your immune system responds and which vaccine is right for you.

Read More about FDA approves first mRNA-based flu vaccine
FDA approves first mRNA-based flu vaccine

FDA approves first mRNA-based flu vaccine

The FDA approved Moderna's mFLUSIVA, the first mRNA flu vaccine, for adults ages 50 and older. Trials showed it outperformed traditional flu shots in preventing infection, though with a higher rate of side effects. It’s expected to be available in time for flu season.

Read More about What should pregnant women know about flu shots?
What should pregnant women know about flu shots?

What should pregnant women know about flu shots?

Pregnancy can change the balance of risks and benefits around flu vaccination. Key safety considerations may help guide a discussion with your obstetrician.

Read More about What could cause hair loss in a preteen boy?
What could cause hair loss in a preteen boy?

What could cause hair loss in a preteen boy?

Bald spots or thinning hair in pre‑teen boys can happen for a number of reasons. These include scalp infections, tight hairstyles, immune conditions, or stress.

Read More about High-dose flu shot may lower risk of Alzheimer's
High-dose flu shot may lower risk of Alzheimer's

High-dose flu shot may lower risk of Alzheimer's

A 2026 study suggested that getting a high-dose flu shot may reduce older adults’ risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease compared with a standard-dose flu shot.

Result 1 - 10 of 1154
Recent Articles
blog image 1

Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
blog image 1

Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
blog image 1

Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
blog image 1

Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
blog image 1

CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
blog image 1

Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
blog image 1

Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
blog image 1

What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
blog image 1

Healing after food poisoning
blog image 1

Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE 38-page gift.

PLUS, don’t miss out on your 25% off promo code.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle—You’ll discover powerful, research- backed strategies for health longevity drawn from Harvard Medical School experts—ways to eat for a longer life, build strength and flexibility to stay independent, protect your bones, heart, and brain as you age, and even cultivate the habits linked with “super-agers” who stay sharp and active well into their 80s and 90s—all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age!.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age.