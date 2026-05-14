Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Pediatric health Archive
Articles
Don't ignore depression
Depression may be more common as people age, but new data suggest that the biggest threat to older adults’ mental health is their failure to recognize its symptoms and seriousness. Many chalk up depression as a normal part of aging, but addressing it as a real and treatable disease can help older adults seek the help they need and not needlessly suffer.
Shingrix shingles vaccine linked with lower heart disease risks
Avoiding a painful shingles attack is reason enough to get vaccinated, but protecting your heart may be another. A major study found that people who received two doses of the Shingrix vaccine have a 9% lower risk of serious heart-related issues over seven years compared to those who got the old Zostavax vaccine.
What does a killed virus mean in a vaccine?
Vaccines can contain different forms of viruses, and the choice may affect how your immune system responds and which vaccine is right for you.
FDA approves first mRNA-based flu vaccine
The FDA approved Moderna's mFLUSIVA, the first mRNA flu vaccine, for adults ages 50 and older. Trials showed it outperformed traditional flu shots in preventing infection, though with a higher rate of side effects. It’s expected to be available in time for flu season.
What should pregnant women know about flu shots?
Pregnancy can change the balance of risks and benefits around flu vaccination. Key safety considerations may help guide a discussion with your obstetrician.
What could cause hair loss in a preteen boy?
Bald spots or thinning hair in pre‑teen boys can happen for a number of reasons. These include scalp infections, tight hairstyles, immune conditions, or stress.
High-dose flu shot may lower risk of Alzheimer's
A 2026 study suggested that getting a high-dose flu shot may reduce older adults’ risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease compared with a standard-dose flu shot.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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