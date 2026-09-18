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Read More about Navigating middle school is tough: How parents can help
Navigating middle school is tough: How parents can help

Navigating middle school is tough: How parents can help

Middle school can be challenging for many students, with increased time demands, more homework, and social situations to navigate. What can parents do to support their kids and strengthen family bonds during this period in their lives?

Read More about Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?

Microplastics: A hidden health threat?

While microplastics have been detected in blood and tissues throughout the body, their health effects remain uncertain yet potentially concerning.

Read More about What's the right way to brush your teeth?
What's the right way to brush your teeth?

What's the right way to brush your teeth?

When you brush your teeth, how much thought do you give to what you’re doing? Regular brushing keeps plaque from forming on your teeth and gums healthy, but you do need a good toothbrush and proper brushing technique.

Read More about When might genital herpes testing be appropriate?
When might genital herpes testing be appropriate?

When might genital herpes testing be appropriate?

Genital herpes testing can depend on symptoms, timing, and personal circumstances. See what may shape your next steps and what to discuss with a doctor.

Read More about Can asthma treatment affect bone health?
Can asthma treatment affect bone health?

Can asthma treatment affect bone health?

Advair treats asthma, but questions about its effects can extend beyond breathing. Find out what may matter when considering your bone health.

Read More about What can a bone density report tell you?
What can a bone density report tell you?

What can a bone density report tell you?

A bone density report can include several numbers and risk estimates. Knowing what each section is for can make the results easier to discuss.

Read More about Could sarcoidosis affect platelet levels?
Could sarcoidosis affect platelet levels?

Could sarcoidosis affect platelet levels?

A sarcoidosis diagnosis followed by ITP can raise concerns about a possible connection. Discover what may link these conditions and what remains uncertain.

Read More about Could Graves' disease raise the risk of other autoimmune conditions?
Could Graves' disease raise the risk of other autoimmune conditions?

Could Graves' disease raise the risk of other autoimmune conditions?

Graves’ disease affects the thyroid, but its broader impact may involve other parts of the body. Find out which conditions doctors monitor.

Read More about Could a lingering cough after a cold signal asthma?
Could a lingering cough after a cold signal asthma?

Could a lingering cough after a cold signal asthma?

A post-cold cough may signal more than a temporary problem. See how reactive airways disease is evaluated and whether risk can be passed to children.

Read More about Does a lingering cough mean I still have an infection?
Does a lingering cough mean I still have an infection?

Does a lingering cough mean I still have an infection?

A cough that lingers for weeks after a cold can be confusing. Learn why it can persist, what else might be going on, and when to see your doctor.

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Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

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