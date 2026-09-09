Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Psoriasis Archive
Articles
Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?
Excessive sweating can make social situations feel even more stressful. Explore what may be behind it and what options could help.
Can insufficient protein intake cause hair loss?
Severe protein malnutrition can trigger hair shedding, but most thinning of hair stems from genes, hormones, illness, or medications rather than daily protein intake.
When might genital herpes testing be appropriate?
Genital herpes testing can depend on symptoms, timing, and personal circumstances. See what may shape your next steps and what to discuss with a doctor.
Rosacea treatments: What works?
Many prescription creams, gels, and pills can ease the redness, swelling, and pimple-like bumps of rosacea. A 2026 scientific review suggests ivermectin 1% cream (Soolantra) and encapsulated benzoyl peroxide cream (Epsolay)—are the most effective topical options for bumps.
Could Graves' disease raise the risk of other autoimmune conditions?
Graves’ disease affects the thyroid, but its broader impact may involve other parts of the body. Find out which conditions doctors monitor.
Could sarcoidosis affect platelet levels?
A sarcoidosis diagnosis followed by ITP can raise concerns about a possible connection. Discover what may link these conditions and what remains uncertain.
Does a lingering cough mean I still have an infection?
A cough that lingers for weeks after a cold can be confusing. Learn why it can persist, what else might be going on, and when to see your doctor.
Dealing with thick, discolored toenails
Nail fungal infections affect up to 14% of the adult population. While completely curing these infections is difficult, the right treatments can discourage the problem from spreading and make your nails look better.
Common celiac disease symptoms
Celiac disease affects everyone differently. While some people develop digestive symptoms, such as bloating and diarrhea, many adults also experience non-digestive symptoms, such as anemia or osteoporosis. Others have no noticeable symptoms despite intestinal damage.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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