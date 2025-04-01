Genitourinary syndrome of menopause, or GSM, was once called vaginal atrophy. But experts changed the name to better reflect the full scope of symptoms, which include vaginal thinning and dryness; burning, irritation, and itching; pain during intercourse; urinary issues such as increased urgency and frequency; and higher risk of urinary tract infections. The majority of women with GSM symptoms don't discuss it with their doctors. But a Harvard expert says they should, since GSM is progressive and can lead to dangerous problems.