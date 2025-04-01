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Read More about Can estrogen cream help with vaginal atrophy?
Can estrogen cream help with vaginal atrophy?

Can estrogen cream help with vaginal atrophy?

Vaginal dryness and discomfort can affect intimacy and daily life. See which options may ease symptoms linked to changing estrogen levels.

Read More about BPH treatment options when drugs are not enough
BPH treatment options when drugs are not enough

BPH treatment options when drugs are not enough

When medications and lifestyle changes no longer control symptoms of an enlarged prostate, a range of surgical and minimally invasive procedures can restore urine flow. Each option offers different trade-offs in side effects, recovery, and duration of relief.

Read More about STIs later in life: What men need to know
STIs later in life: What men need to know

STIs later in life: What men need to know

It’s possible for people of any age to contract sexually transmitted infections (STIs). STIs are sometimes symptom-free, making them easy to miss, pass along, and ignore.

Read More about How chemotherapy can affect women's sexual health — and what can help
How chemotherapy can affect women's sexual health — and what can help

How chemotherapy can affect women's sexual health — and what can help

Chemotherapy treatment in women can diminish hormone levels that affect sexual health and intimacy. It can also alter self-image, sex drive, and emotions. Research suggests anywhere from 40% to 100% of cancer survivors struggle with sexual dysfunction.

Read More about Why testosterone levels drop and when to consider treatment
Why testosterone levels drop and when to consider treatment

Why testosterone levels drop and when to consider treatment

Low libido, erectile dysfunction, fatigue, reduced muscle mass, hot flashes, and more may be symptoms of testosterone deficiency. Testing can help determine the diagnosis, and testosterone replacement therapy may help counter the decline in the hormone.

Read More about 5 natural ways to overcome erectile dysfunction
5 natural ways to overcome erectile dysfunction

5 natural ways to overcome erectile dysfunction
Read More about A new name for vaginal atrophy: Genitourinary syndrome of menopause
A new name for vaginal atrophy: Genitourinary syndrome of menopause

A new name for vaginal atrophy: Genitourinary syndrome of menopause

Genitourinary syndrome of menopause, or GSM, was once called vaginal atrophy. But experts changed the name to better reflect the full scope of symptoms, which include vaginal thinning and dryness; burning, irritation, and itching; pain during intercourse; urinary issues such as increased urgency and frequency; and higher risk of urinary tract infections. The majority of women with GSM symptoms don't discuss it with their doctors. But a Harvard expert says they should, since GSM is progressive and can lead to dangerous problems.

Read More about Is your heart ready for sex?
Is your heart ready for sex?

Is your heart ready for sex?

Most men can resume regular sexual activity after a heart attack once they can engage in mild-to-moderate physical activity without experiencing marked fatigue, chest pain, or shortness of breath. For heart-related procedures like angioplasty with stent placement (to open a blocked artery and restore blood flow), coronary artery bypass surgery, or open-heart surgery, men should wait until surgical sites have fully healed before resuming sex. At the same time, men should address any lingering heart disease risk factors, such as high blood pressure and excess weight.

Read More about Try this: Dealing with bedtime backaches
Try this: Dealing with bedtime backaches

Try this: Dealing with bedtime backaches

Men can overcome the barrier of back pain in the bedroom by trying different sexual positions and adjusting their intensity and frequency.

Read More about Pelvic floor SOS
Pelvic floor SOS

Pelvic floor SOS

An estimated six in 10 women will at some point experience symptoms from pelvic floor weakness. Risk factors include pregnancy (especially with vaginal delivery), chronic constipation, family history, smoking, aging, menopause, obesity, chronic coughing, and occupations involving heavy lifting. Women with pelvic floor weakness may experience signs such as leaking urine, having trouble using a tampon, being unable to fully empty their bladder or rectum, and feeling a bulge in their vagina.

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