Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Urinary tract infections (UTIs) Archive
Articles
Why is my doctor having me fill out a bladder diary?
A bladder diary is a fundamental tool doctors use to obtain objective information about a person’s urinary symptoms. It can help doctors evaluate problems such as nighttime or frequent urination, urgency, accidental leakage, and production of unusually large or small amounts of urine.
When is treatment needed for high uric acid?
High uric acid doesn’t always mean daily treatment. Several factors, including gout symptoms and kidney health, can help guide the next step.
Which specialist treats a blocked ureter?
Hydronephrosis caused by a kinked ureter involves blocked urine flow, and the right specialist can help determine the next step.
What is causing my low sodium level?
A low sodium result can have several explanations, and the clues often come from your medications, fluid balance, and overall health.
Could your diet be contributing to kidney stones?
Everyday eating and drinking habits may influence kidney stone risk. Explore which foods and beverage choices have the most impact.
Is it safe for a woman to take Flomax to pass kidney stones?
Originally a prostate drug, Flomax is also used off label to ease the passage of fragmented kidney stones in both men and women.
What could be causing my dark, smelly urine?
Urine that is sometimes dark or pungent can reflect dehydration, diet, or something more. Learn which clues signal a need for testing.
Do I need to limit my calcium intake to avoid getting kidney stones?
Calcium is vital for bones, and calcium that you're getting from foods are not a concern. However, calcium supplements can lead to kidney stones.
What foods are high in potassium?
Everyday staples like potatoes, beans, or juice can quietly add too much potassium to the diet of someone who's been told to limit their intake. Learn which other foods to limit.
Why does someone with kidney disease need to be careful about high-potassium foods?
When damaged kidneys can&rsquot clear extra potassium, everyday staples like potatoes, beans, and juice may strain the heart. Learn which foods are risky.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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