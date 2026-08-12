Weight cycling linked to increased muscle loss
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- Reviewed by Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
If you’re trying to lose weight, you know how difficult it can be and how easy it is to have setbacks. You drop a number of unwanted pounds but then regain some or all of it. Many dieters go through repeated episodes of losing and regaining weight (often called weight cycling or yo-yo dieting) — a practice that some research suggests may have downsides. One of those downsides may be a decrease in muscle mass, according to a study published in the July 2026, issue of Radiology.
The study included 1,433 participants with a mean age of 61 and an average body mass index (BMI) of nearly 28 (suggesting that most were overweight or obese). All of them had an overall weight that remained relatively stable over the four years of the study. Some weight-cycled during this period, while others did not.
Everyone in the study lost some thigh muscle (as expected with advancing age), but those whose weight fluctuated lost significantly more muscle than those whose weight remained steady. Weight cyclers had a loss of about 3.7% of their thigh muscle, while those who maintained a steady weight lost about 1%.
This study raises concerns about repeated cycles of losing and regaining weight. But because this was an observational study, it can only show an association and doesn’t prove that weight cycling directly causes more than usual muscle loss.
For people with overweight or obesity, the benefits of weight loss are well documented and include better blood sugar control and a lower risk of heart disease and cancer. The findings from this and other studies suggest that it’s best if you can both lose weight and keep it off. And keep in mind that when you lose weight, you also lose muscle. To help counter this, perform regular strengthening exercises and consume enough protein.
Image: © Olha Danylenko/Getty Images
About the Author
Lynne Christensen, Staff Writer
About the Reviewer
Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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