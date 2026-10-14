Does having a family history of gynecologic cancer automatically mean you should get genetic testing?
Ask the doctor
A family history of gynecologic cancer doesn’t necessarily mean a woman automatically needs genetic testing to determine her risk. However, women should discuss testing if close relatives have had gynecologic or breast cancers, or if several more-distant relatives have been affected.
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About the Author
Katharine Esselen, MD, Contributor
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