Does having children affect menopause symptoms?
Ask the doctor
Q. Do women who have never had children experience tougher or more difficult menopausal symptoms?
A. The severity of symptoms experienced by women undergoing the transition into menopause varies widely. However, there is no consistent evidence that women who have not had children have more severe symptoms. Symptoms of early menopause are hot flashes, sleep disruption, and mood swings. Later, vaginal dryness and urinary incontinence are more common.
Characteristics that have been linked with more severe hot flashes are smoking, obesity, and a less physically active lifestyle. Women who have never had children do tend to enter menopause at a younger age than those who have had pregnancies. The age when entering menopause may also be related to genetic factors and the presence of other medical conditions such as diabetes.
Menopause symptoms can be minimized in many women with lifestyle choices, such as getting regular exercise, maintaining good hydration, and avoiding excess intake of alcohol. Women with persistent menopausal symptoms should discuss medication options, such as hormone therapy, with their doctor.
Image: © MementoJpeg/Getty Images
About the Author
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.