How menopause can affect oral health, including tooth decay, dry mouth, and shifting teeth
Hormonal changes during menopause don't just cause hot flashes. Here's what to watch for and how to protect your smile.
- Reviewed by Brittany Seymour, DDS, MPH, Contributor
Many women aren’t aware menopause can fuel oral health symptoms such as tooth decay, gum disease, and bone loss in the jaw. Reduced estrogen diminishes saliva production, which protects teeth and gums by neutralizing acids and bacteria. A variety of tools and techniques can help menopausal women preserve oral health.
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About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Brittany Seymour, DDS, MPH, Contributor
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