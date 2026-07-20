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Women's Health

How menopause can affect oral health, including tooth decay, dry mouth, and shifting teeth

Hormonal changes during menopause don't just cause hot flashes. Here's what to watch for and how to protect your smile.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
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Many women aren’t aware menopause can fuel oral health symptoms such as tooth decay, gum disease, and bone loss in the jaw. Reduced estrogen diminishes saliva production, which protects teeth and gums by neutralizing acids and bacteria. A variety of tools and techniques can help menopausal women preserve oral health.

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About the Author

photo of Maureen Salamon

Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Maureen Salamon is the executive editor of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She also writes for the Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Heart Letter, and Harvard Men’s Health Watch, as well as for Harvard Health Publishing’s flagship website. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Maureen Salamon

About the Reviewer

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Brittany Seymour, DDS, MPH, Contributor

Dr. Brittany Seymour is a dentist, public health expert, and national consumer spokesperson for the American Dental Association. She serves as associate dean for faculty affairs and associate professor at Harvard School of Dental Medicine. With … See Full Bio
View all posts by Brittany Seymour, DDS, MPH
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