Skip to main content
Women's Health

Will fibroid bleeding ease after menopause?

Ask the doctor

By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Share
Print This Page

A female doctor holding a tablet talks with an older woman in an exam room.

Q. Are excessively bleeding fibroid tumors likely to stop bleeding excessively after menopause?

A. Fibroids are benign tumors that grow from the muscle layer of the uterine wall. They are quite common and usually do not cause symptoms. However, some women with fibroids experience abnormal bleeding, pelvic pain, and pressure.

Women who have bleeding from fibroids often notice excess menstrual flow during their reproductive years. The excess menstrual bleeding is caused by stimulation of the tumor from estrogen. Estrogen levels fall with menopause and stimulation to the fibroid tumor decreases. So the fibroid bleeding typically also stops.

Fibroids tend to shrink after menopause, so patients who had been experiencing pain and pressure often get relief. If fibroids continue to grow or cause symptoms in a menopausal woman, she should contact her doctor to discuss treatment options.

Image: © MoMo Productions/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Articles
blog image 1

Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
blog image 1

Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
blog image 1

Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
blog image 1

Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
blog image 1

CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
blog image 1

Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
blog image 1

Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
blog image 1

What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
blog image 1

Healing after food poisoning
blog image 1

Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
/

Related Topics

Diagnosing and treating premenstrual dysphoric disorder featured image

Women's Health

Diagnosing and treating premenstrual dysphoric disorder
How to know if your bones are thinning featured image

Women's Health

How to know if your bones are thinning
Pelvic floor exercises: Help for incontinence, sexual health, and more featured image

Women's Health

Pelvic floor exercises: Help for incontinence, sexual health, and more
Fibroids, cysts, and polyps Menopause and perimenopause

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE 38-page gift.

PLUS, don’t miss out on your 25% off promo code.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle—You’ll discover powerful, research- backed strategies for health longevity drawn from Harvard Medical School experts—ways to eat for a longer life, build strength and flexibility to stay independent, protect your bones, heart, and brain as you age, and even cultivate the habits linked with “super-agers” who stay sharp and active well into their 80s and 90s—all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age!.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age.