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Bones and joints

Radiofrequency ablation for back pain

This procedure can relieve pain from facet joint arthritis. But first, diagnostic injections are necessary to confirm the source of your symptoms.

By , Staff Writer
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Facet joint osteoarthritis can cause chronic back pain. When symptoms can’t be adequately managed with lifestyle changes, exercise, physical therapy, and medications, radiofrequency ablation may provide pain reduction of 50% to 80% that lasts for six to 18 months.

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About the Author

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Lynne Christensen, Staff Writer

Lynne Christensen is a staff writer who contributes articles to Harvard Health Publishing’s flagship website and its four newsletters: the Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Heart Letter, Harvard Women’s Health Watch, and Harvard Men’s Health Watch. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Lynne Christensen

About the Reviewer

photo of Alec L. Meleger, MD

Alec L. Meleger, MD, Contributor

Dr. Alec L. Meleger specializes in the nonsurgical management of spine-related conditions and spinal pain. His practice focuses on the comprehensive evaluation and diagnosis of patients with spinal disorders, and the development of individualized, multidisciplinary treatment … See Full Bio
View all posts by Alec L. Meleger, MD
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