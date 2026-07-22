Greek yogurt: Health benefits, protein content, and how to choose the best option
Most deliver a healthy amount of protein, calcium, and gut-friendly probiotics — but watch added sugars.
- Reviewed by Frances Parpos, RD, Contributor
Believe it or not, Greek yogurt was almost unknown in the United States 20 years ago. Today it dominates the supermarket dairy case, sometimes muscling out regular yogurt: at least half of the 14 pounds of yogurt Americans eat each year is Greek.
A key driver is the demand for all things protein, says Frances Parpos, a registered dietitian at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program. “People worry about getting enough protein, and Greek yogurt is an easy way to get it.”
And the food industry has responded with a dizzying array of choices — including nondairy versions and frozen treats, with widely differing nutritional content. How do you choose? Here’s some guidance.
What makes Greek yogurt unique?
Both Greek and regular yogurt begin with milk that’s been fermented with live bacterial cultures. But Greek yogurt also goes through an additional straining step that drains off much of the liquid whey. (A similar process is used to make other strained yogurts, like Icelandic or Australian yogurt, or Middle Eastern labneh.)
The straining process makes Greek yogurt thicker and creamier, and condenses some of its nutrients — most notably its protein and fat. Some of its lactose (a naturally occurring milk sugar) is also drained off with the whey, which lowers carbohydrates by about half.
That lower lactose level is good news for people with lactose intolerance. Both Greek and regular yogurt contain live cultures, which break down lactose into more digestible compounds, as well as probiotics, beneficial bacteria that support gut health.
Protein and nutritional benefits
Greek yogurt's biggest nutritional selling point is its protein content. A typical serving delivers roughly double that of regular yogurt (see “Yogurt nutrition comparisons”).
Some calcium is also drained off with the whey, making regular yogurt a better source of the bone-building nutrient. That said, Greek yogurt still offers a meaningful amount of calcium — as well as phosphorus and magnesium, both vital for bone health. It’s also a good source of vitamins A and B12, and some brands are also fortified with vitamin D.
Probiotics and your health
Regular consumption of Greek yogurt and other probiotic-rich foods like sauerkraut, kefir, and kombucha not only improves the balance of healthy probiotic bacteria in your gut, it’s also linked with better digestive health and may help bolster the immune system.
A yogurt habit also may protect against certain cancers. A 2025 study at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that people who regularly ate yogurt tended to have lower rates of some colorectal cancers.
Research is ongoing regarding a range of other potential health benefits related to probiotics, such as preventing cavities, improving liver disease, and reducing symptoms of hay fever.
How to select the healthiest option
Yogurt nutrition content can vary widely, so check labels “and pay attention to serving sizes so you’re comparing apples to apples,” says Parpos. “Single-serving containers can range from 5 to 8 ounces.” In general, look for brands delivering higher amounts of protein, lower amounts of saturated fat, and the least amount of added sugars. More tips:
Choose plain (unflavored) more often. This avoids added sugars — which can sometimes reach dessert levels. Instead, add your own sweetness with a drizzle of honey — or add frozen berries and wait 20 minutes to let the thawed-berry juices flavor your yogurt.
For fruit flavor, choose “fruit on the side” types. Since this “fruit” is essentially jam, says Parpos, having it separate enables you to add just a little; try half the amount or less. “You’ll still get the flavor, and a lot less sugar.”
If you prefer non-calorie sweetening, go natural. Opt for brands that use natural high-intensity sweeteners like stevia and monk fruit over artificial ones like aspartame and sucralose, says Parpos, as some evidence suggests that artificial sweeteners can disrupt the balance of healthy probiotic bacteria in your gut.
Avoid the granola and candy “mix-ins.” Not surprisingly, these quickly pile on the sugary calories. Instead, add a sprinkle of nuts and dried fruit for a healthier pop of crunch and sweetness.
Be mindful of saturated fat. Some whole milk–based Greek yogurts can contain a lot. And, while some research suggests the saturated fat in dairy products may have a more neutral effect on heart disease risk, Parpos prefers low-fat options — which have enough fat to be satisfying and taste rich, but can fit more easily into a heart-healthy diet.
What about those frozen yogurt treats? “They usually don’t contain much yogurt, and can have a lot of added sugars,” says Parpos. Consider them a dessert with a few added benefits — not an everyday staple.
Yogurt nutrition comparisons
Use this table as a starting point, but read labels to confirm. Nutrition varies widely among brands, and single-serving cups are often smaller than the standard 6-ounce portion.
|
Item
|
Calories
|
Protein
(grams)
|
Added sugars
(grams)
|
Calcium
(milligrams)
|
Plain regular yogurt, 6 ounces
|
Whole milk
|
133
|
6
|
0
|
216
|
Low-fat
|
90
|
7
|
0
|
270
|
Nonfat
|
85
|
7
|
0
|
284
|
Plain Greek yogurt, 6 ounces
|
Whole milk
|
160
|
15
|
0
|
189
|
Low-fat
|
120
|
15
|
0
|
195
|
Nonfat
|
104
|
18
|
0
|
189
|
Flavored Greek yogurt, vanilla, 6 ounces
|
Whole milk
|
170
|
14
|
11
|
170
|
Low-fat
|
160
|
13
|
14
|
130
|
Nonfat
|
130
|
14
|
11
|
195
|
Frozen Greek yogurt bar, strawberries & cream (2.2-ounce) bar
|
80
|
4
|
8
|
90
Source: USDA Food Data Central and manufacturers’ product labels.
Image: © seb_ra/Getty Images
About the Author
Joyce Hendley, Staff Writer
About the Reviewer
Frances Parpos, RD, Contributor
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