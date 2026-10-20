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Diet and nutrition

Tips to choose nut butter and seed butter

There are lots of healthy options, each with its own nutrient profile.

By , Staff Writer
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Any nut or seed butter is a nutritious choice, offering protein, fiber, healthy fats, and minerals. But they’re also high in calories, so watch portion size. Choose “natural” varieties with the fewest ingredients (ideally, just one: the nut or seed they’re made from).

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About the Author

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Joyce Hendley, Staff Writer

Joyce Hendley is a staff writer who contributes articles to Harvard Health Publishing’s flagship website and its four newsletters: the Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Heart Letter, Harvard Women’s Health Watch, and Harvard Men’s Health Watch. She … See Full Bio
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About the Reviewer

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Frances Parpos, RD, Contributor

Frances Parpos is a registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist. She received her bachelor of science in nutritional science from Boston University and master of public health with a concentration in nutrition from … See Full Bio
View all posts by Frances Parpos, RD
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No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

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