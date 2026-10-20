Tips to choose nut butter and seed butter
There are lots of healthy options, each with its own nutrient profile.
- Reviewed by Frances Parpos, RD, Contributor
Any nut or seed butter is a nutritious choice, offering protein, fiber, healthy fats, and minerals. But they’re also high in calories, so watch portion size. Choose “natural” varieties with the fewest ingredients (ideally, just one: the nut or seed they’re made from).
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About the Author
Joyce Hendley, Staff Writer
About the Reviewer
Frances Parpos, RD, Contributor
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