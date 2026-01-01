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Harvard Health Publishing Editorial Board

List of Harvard Health Publishing Editorial Board

photo of Andrew E. Budson, MD

Andrew E. Budson, MD

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Andrew E. Budson is chief of cognitive & behavioral neurology at the Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System, lecturer in neurology at Harvard Medical School, and chair of the Science of Learning Innovation Group at the Harvard Medical School Academy. Graduating cum laude from Harvard Medical School in 1993, he has given over 750 local, national, and international grand rounds and other talks; published over 125 scientific papers, reviews, and book chapters; and co-authored or edited eight books. His book Seven Steps to Managing Your Memory: What’s Normal, What’s Not, and What to Do About It explains how individuals can distinguish changes in memory due to Alzheimer’s versus normal aging; what medications, vitamins, diets, and exercise regimens can help; and the best habits, strategies, and memory aids to use; it is being translated into Chinese and Korean. His book Memory Loss, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Dementia: A Practical Guide for Clinicians has been translated into Spanish, Portuguese, and Japanese. His book Six Steps to Managing Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: A Guide for Families teaches caregivers how they can manage all the problems that come with dementia — and still take care of themselves. His latest book, Why We Forget and How to Remember Better: The Science Behind Memory, explains the science of memory and how to use that knowledge to improve our ability to remember in daily life. Website: Andrew Budson, MD Facebook: Andrew Budson, MD Twitter: @abudson
Read more about Andrew E. Budson, MD
photo of Michelle Chan, MD

Michelle Chan, MD

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Michelle Chan is an infectious disease physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and an Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School. She completed her undergraduate education at Tufts University, and medical school education at Case Western Reserve University. She did her residency training at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and fellowship training in infectious disease at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Dr. Chan's interests include general infectious diseases and infection control.
Read more about Michelle Chan, MD
photo of Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH

Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Stephanie Collier is the director of education in the division of geriatric psychiatry at McLean Hospital; consulting psychiatrist for the population health management team at Newton-Wellesley Hospital; and instructor in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. Her professional interests include the interface of medicine and psychiatry, the treatment of mental illnesses in the primary care setting, and the optimization of training and supervision of nonspecialist clinicians to deliver mental health interventions in resource-limited settings.
Read more about Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH
photo of Lauren Elson, MD

Lauren Elson, MD

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Lauren Elson is board certified in sports medicine and physical medicine and rehabilitation. She attended Tufts University School of Medicine, did her residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia/Cornell, and completed a fellowship in sports medicine at Stanford University. A former professional dancer and instructor of jazz, ballet, tap, hip-hop, African, swing, and salsa, she understands the goals and challenges of the physically active patient. She is a board member of the International Association for Dance Medicine and Science, the Boston Dance Alliance, and Abilities Dance Company. Dr. Elson is the chair of the Freelance Dancer/Independent Dance Committee for the Dance USA Taskforce on Dance Health, and is on the programming committee for the Performing Arts Medical Association. She has lectured nationally and internationally on dance health and injury prevention to dancers and professional organizations.
Read more about Lauren Elson, MD
photo of Gregory Fricchione, MD

Gregory Fricchione, MD

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Gregory Fricchione is associate chief of psychiatry, director of the Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine and of the Chester Pierce Division of Global Psychiatry, and co-director of the McCance Center for Brain Health in the department of neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Mind Body Medical Institute Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. He specializes in neuropsychiatry and psychosomatic medicine, and for over 40 years has helped care for patients with severe medical, neurological, and surgical illnesses. He has published more than 250 publications and has authored or co-authored six books, including Compassion and Healing in Medicine: On the Nature and Uses of Attachment Solutions for Separation Challenges and The Science of Stress. His research interests include study of the catatonic syndrome, the neurophysiology of stress and resilience, and how the comparative neurology of brain evolution illuminates our concepts of health and illness and medical caregiving.
Read more about Gregory Fricchione, MD
photo of Lawrence S. Friedman, MD

Lawrence S. Friedman, MD

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Lawrence Friedman is the Anton R. Fried, MD, Chair of the department of medicine at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, assistant chief of medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Friedman graduated from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and completed a residency in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital and a clinical and research fellowship in gastroenterology at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Read more about Lawrence S. Friedman, MD
photo of Teresa Fung, ScD, RD

Teresa Fung, ScD, RD

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Teresa Fung is an adjunct professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. She received her BS and MS in nutrition from Cornell University, and her ScD in both nutrition and epidemiology from HSPH. She began her career as a registered dietitian at Yale-New Haven Hospital. In the last 20 years, her research has focused on methodology that assesses the quality of the entire diet, in particular the development of a number of diet quality indexes. She also examines the association of these diet quality measures and risk of chronic disease such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, elderly fracture, and weight change. She is an associate editor for the Journal of Nutrition, member of the editorial board for the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and a member of the Best Diet panel at U.S. News & World Report. She is also a professor of nutrition at Simmons University in Boston.
Read more about Teresa Fung, ScD, RD
photo of Rebecca Gaffney, MD

Rebecca Gaffney, MD

Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Rebecca Gaffney is an instructor in dermatology at Harvard Medical School, and director of the Bullous Disease and Connective Tissue Disease clinics at Brigham and Women's Hospital. She graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and completed dual training in internal medicine and dermatology at the Harvard Combined Residency Program. Her clinical and research interests include inflammatory skin diseases, rheumatologic dermatology, and inpatient dermatology.
Read more about Rebecca Gaffney, MD
photo of Marc B. Garnick, MD

Marc B. Garnick, MD

Editor in Chief, Harvard Medical School Annual Report on Prostate Diseases; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Marc B. Garnick is an internationally renowned expert in medical oncology and urologic cancer. A clinical professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, he also maintains an active clinical practice at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He has dedicated his career to the development of new therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. Dr. Garnick is the Editor in Chief of HarvardProstateKnowledge.org and Harvard Medical School’s Annual Report on Prostate Diseases, both of which emerged from his keen interest in explaining issues of medical importance to patients and their families to help them make appropriate treatment choices.
Read more about Marc B. Garnick, MD
photo of Alexander Goldowsky, MD

Alexander Goldowsky, MD

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Alexander Goldowsky is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a gastroenterologist at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC). Dr. Goldowsky completed his internal medicine residency at BIDMC, and his gastroenterology fellowship at Boston Medical Center/Boston University School of Medicine.
Read more about Alexander Goldowsky, MD
photo of Toni Golen, MD

Toni Golen, MD

Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical School. She has a special interest in health care quality and patient safety, and serves as the interim chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Dr. Golen is also co-director of labor and delivery, as well as vice chair of quality, safety, and performance Improvement. In these roles she is responsible for the development and implementation of quality improvement projects that advance the equity, safety, accessibility, and patient-centered focus of care that is provided to patients and their families. Dr. Golen is a past member of the board of directors of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, and lives in Wellesley with her husband and children.
Read more about Toni Golen, MD
photo of Peter Grinspoon, MD

Peter Grinspoon, MD

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Peter Grinspoon is a primary care physician, educator, and cannabis specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital; an instructor at Harvard Medical School; and a certified health and wellness coach. He is the author of Seeing Through the Smoke: A Cannabis Specialist Untangles the Truth About Marijuana, as well as the groundbreaking memoir Free Refills: A Doctor Confronts His Addiction. He is a board member of the advocacy group Doctors for Cannabis Regulation. He is also a TedX speaker and commonly lectures on the topics of cannabis, psychedelics, addiction, opioids, and physician health.
Read more about Peter Grinspoon, MD
photo of Sogol Javaheri, MD, MPH

Sogol Javaheri, MD, MPH

Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Sogol Javaheri is an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and a physician in the division of sleep and circadian rhythm disorders at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She graduated from Case Western Reserve University with her MD as well as a masters in bioethics. She completed an internal medicine residency and a sleep fellowship at Brigham and Women's, and subsequently obtained her MPH at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. In addition to seeing patients, she serves as the director of the Atrial Fibrillation Center of Excellence Sleep Clinic, and as associate program director for the MGB Clinical Sleep Fellowship program. Her primary research focus is sleep disorders and cardiovascular disease, and she is currently leading a clinical trial among patients with obstructive sleep apnea and atrial fibrillation.
Read more about Sogol Javaheri, MD, MPH
photo of Tien Jiang, DMD, MEd

Tien Jiang, DMD, MEd

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Tien Jiang, DMD, MEd, is an assistant professor in the department of oral health policy and epidemiology at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine (HSDM). As a prosthodontist, Dr. Jiang teaches in the HSDM predoctoral preclinic and clinic, and practices in Littleton, MA. Dr. Jiang’s interests include interprofessional education and practice, health literacy, patient education, and curricular reform. Dr. Jiang is the 2023 recipient of the Harvard School of Dental Medicine Fellowship in honor of Aina M. Auskaps, DMD, for her work in health communication and patient education. Dr. Jiang earned her doctor of dental medicine degree at HSDM. Afterward, she moved to the Midwest to specialize in prosthodontics at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Dr. Jiang also completed a master's of education in instructional leadership at UIC College of Education.
Read more about Tien Jiang, DMD, MEd
photo of Adam Kibel, MD, MHCM

Adam Kibel, MD, MHCM

Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Adam Kibel, MD, MHCM, is the chief of urology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the Elliott Carr Cutler Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School. He received his BA and MD from Cornell University in 1987 and 1991 respectively. He then completed his residency at the Harvard Program in Urology (Longwood) in 1997, and a fellowship in urologic oncology at Johns Hopkins in 1999. In 2022, he received a master’s in health care management from Harvard University. His practice focuses on minimally invasive approaches to urologic cancers. He has over 400 peer-reviewed publications, and has received grant support from multiple agencies, including the National Cancer Institute, the American Urologic Association, the American College of Surgeons, and the Department of Defense. The focus of his research is on identification and treatment of patients with aggressive genitourinary cancers though neoadjuvant therapy, improved imaging, and novel biomarkers.
Read more about Adam Kibel, MD, MHCM
photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. SimcoxPatrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the Harvard Health Letter. He was director of the division of general medicine and primary care at Brigham and Women’s Hospital for 15 years, and is the founding editor of Journal Watch, a summary medical information newsletter for physicians published by the Massachusetts Medical Society/New England Journal of Medicine.
Read more about Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
photo of Megan A. Koster, MD, PharmD

Megan A. Koster, MD, PharmD

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Megan A. Koster, MD, PharmD, is the interim chief of pulmonary & critical care medicine at Mount Auburn Hospital (MAH), and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School (HMS). Dr. Koster started her journey in health care with a doctor of pharmacy degree from Northeastern University. She worked as a clinical pharmacist with a special focus in organ transplant and surgical intensive care at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) before matriculating at HMS. Following medical school, Dr. Koster pursued internal medicine residency at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), and continued her training with a MGH/BIDMC fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine. She received advanced training in medical education leadership through a BIDMC clinician educator fellowship. In addition to her practice in general pulmonology and critical care medicine at MAH, Dr. Koster has continued her work as an educational leader, serving as co-director for undergraduate medical education, clerkship director for several HMS electives, and the pulmonary subspecialty education chair for the internal medicine residency program at MAH. Her professional interests include interprofessional health care education, clinical leadership, and supporting women and parents in medicine.
Read more about Megan A. Koster, MD, PharmD
photo of Dara Lee Lewis, MD

Dara Lee Lewis, MD

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Dara Lee Lewis is a full-time cardiologist and the medical director of the Lown Group. Her clinical interests include preventive cardiology, general cardiology, and heart disease in women. She is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and an associate physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She is the course director for the first-year Harvard Medical School course in cardiology pathophysiology. Dr. Lee Lewis earned her medical degree from Harvard Medical School and completed her residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
Read more about Dara Lee Lewis, MD
photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD

Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch.
Read more about Howard E. LeWine, MD
photo of JoAnn Manson, MD, DrPH

JoAnn Manson, MD, DrPH

Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

JoAnn E. Manson, MD, DrPH, MACP, is professor of medicine and the Michael and Lee Bell Professor of Women’s Health at Harvard Medical School; professor in the department of epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; chief of the division of preventive medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH), and scientific advisor to the BWH Connors Center for Women’s Health and Gender Biology. Dr. Manson is a physician epidemiologist, endocrinologist, and principal investigator (PI) or co-PI of several research studies, including the Women’s Health Initiative Clinical Center In Boston; the cardiovascular disease (CVD) component of the Nurses’ Health Study; the VITamin D and OmegA-3 TriaL (VITAL); the COSMOS trial; and the VItamin D for COVID-19 (VIVID) trial. Her primary research interests include randomized clinical prevention trials of nutritional and lifestyle factors related to heart disease, diabetes, and cancer; the role of endogenous and exogenous estrogens as determinants of chronic disease; life course–related risk factors for cardiometabolic outcomes in women; and biomarker predictors of CVD.
Read more about JoAnn Manson, MD, DrPH
photo of Joan Miller, MD

Joan Miller, MD

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Joan Miller is the David Glendenning Cogan Professor and Chair of the department of ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School (HMS), chief of ophthalmology at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Massachusetts General Hospital, and ophthalmologist-in-chief at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. A graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, she earned her MD from HMS and completed her ophthalmology residency and vitreoretinal fellowship at Mass Eye and Ear. Her clinical research interests focus on retinal disorders, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Dr. Miller and her colleagues at Mass Eye and Ear/HMS pioneered the development of verteporfin photodynamic therapy (Visudyne®), the first pharmacologic therapy for AMD. The group also identified the key role of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) in ocular neovascularization, leading to the development of anti-VEGF therapies now administered to millions of people with sight-threatening retinal diseases around the world. Her current studies focus on the pathogenesis of AMD, including genomics, metabolomics, imaging, and functional measures; strategies for early intervention in AMD; and neuroprotective therapies for retinal diseases. An internationally recognized expert in the field of retina, Dr. Miller has published over 280 original articles and more than 95 book chapters, reviews, and editorials. A member of the National Academy of Medicine and the Academia Ophthalmologica Internationalis, she has received numerous honors for her work. Among them, Dr. Miller delivered the 2012 Edward Jackson Lecture for the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), and was a co-recipient of the 2014 António Champalimaud Vision Award, the highest distinction in ophthalmology and visual science. In 2015, Dr. Miller became the first woman to receive the Mildred Weisenfeld Award for Excellence in Ophthalmology from Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO); in 2018, she became the first woman awarded the Charles L. Schepens Award from AAO. Recently, Dr. Miller was awarded the 2018 Lucien Howe Medal from the American Ophthalmological Society, and the 2018 Gertrude D. Pyron Award from the American Society of Retinal Specialists.
Read more about Joan Miller, MD
photo of Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

Michael Craig Miller, M.D.

Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Michael Craig Miller was Editor in Chief of the Harvard Mental Health Letter from August 2000 to March 2012. Published monthly, the Harvard Mental Health Letter was read widely by professionals and nonprofessionals alike. Dr. Miller’s writing on mental health topics has appeared in Newsweek, The Boston Globe, and in syndicated articles that appear in newspapers nationwide. He has appeared as a commentator on the Today show, The Martha Stewart Show, ABC News, CNN, and NPR, and for media outlets in the Boston area. In practice for more than 30 years, Dr Miller is a member of the faculty of Harvard Medical School and on the medical staff at Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Read more about Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
photo of Uma Naidoo, MD

Uma Naidoo, MD

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Uma Naidoo is a nutritional psychiatrist and serves as the director of nutritional & lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is on the faculty at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Naidoo trained at the Harvard Longwood Psychiatry Residency Training Program, and completed a consultation liaison fellowship at Brigham & Women’s Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dr. Naidoo studied nutrition, and she also graduated from the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts as a professional chef. She was awarded her culinary school’s most coveted award, the MFK Fisher Award for Innovation. Dr. Naidoo is regarded nationally and internationally as a pioneer in the field of nutritional psychiatry, having founded the first US hospital-based clinical service in this area. She is the author of This is Your Brain on Food: An Indispensable Guide to the Surprising Foods that Fight Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, OCD, ADHD, and More. With her passion for food and nutritional psychiatry, she will share her expertise on the integration of food, mental health, and medicine.
Read more about Uma Naidoo, MD
photo of James Naples, MD

James Naples, MD

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. James Naples is a physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and a clinical instructor at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA. He earned his medical degree from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, and stayed there to complete his residency training in otolaryngology–head and neck surgery. He completed a fellowship in neurotology and skull base surgery at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. He has diverse clinical interests that include hearing loss and cochlear implants, skull base surgery, vestibular disorders, and medical history. In addition to his clinical practice, he has performed research in all of these areas. He hopes to integrate his research ideas to improve care and outcomes for all patients with ear-related clinical disorders.
Read more about James Naples, MD
photo of David M. Nathan, MD

David M. Nathan, MD

Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. David M. Nathan is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and is director of the diabetes center and the clinical research center at Massachusetts General Hospital. An internationally acclaimed expert on diabetes, he has led some of the most important studies in its treatment and prevention, including the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial; Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications Study; Diabetes Prevention Program: and the GRADE study. He was awarded the Outstanding Clinician Award in 2002 and the Outstanding Achievement in Clinical Diabetes Research Award in 2015, both from the American Diabetes Association, and the Distinguished Scientist Award from the National Institute of Diabetes Digestive and Kidney Disease/NIH in 2010.
Read more about David M. Nathan, MD
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