Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Harvard Health Publishing Editorial Board
List of Harvard Health Publishing Editorial Board
Andrew E. Budson, MD
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Michelle Chan, MD
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Lauren Elson, MD
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Gregory Fricchione, MD
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Lawrence S. Friedman, MD
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Teresa Fung, ScD, RD
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Rebecca Gaffney, MD
Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Marc B. Garnick, MD
Editor in Chief, Harvard Medical School Annual Report on Prostate Diseases; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Alexander Goldowsky, MD
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Toni Golen, MD
Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Peter Grinspoon, MD
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Sogol Javaheri, MD, MPH
Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Tien Jiang, DMD, MEd
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Adam Kibel, MD, MHCM
Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Megan A. Koster, MD, PharmD
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Dara Lee Lewis, MD
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Howard E. LeWine, MD
Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
JoAnn Manson, MD, DrPH
Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Joan Miller, MD
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Michael Craig Miller, M.D.
Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Uma Naidoo, MD
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
James Naples, MD
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
David M. Nathan, MD
Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once