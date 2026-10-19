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Exercise and Fitness

Arthritis, knee surgery, and more: How blood flow restriction training can help

This technique may allow you to build muscle with less heavy lifting.

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Blood flow restriction training uses a pressurized cuff to partially block blood flow while a person performs strength training exercises. This allows the muscles to grow with the use of lighter weights. It can help a person counter muscle loss that follows surgery or injury.

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About the Author

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Lynne Christensen, Staff Writer

Lynne Christensen is a staff writer who contributes articles to Harvard Health Publishing’s flagship website and its four newsletters: the Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Heart Letter, Harvard Women’s Health Watch, and Harvard Men’s Health Watch. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Lynne Christensen

About the Reviewer

photo of Gregory Righter, PT, DPT, OCS

Gregory Righter, PT, DPT, OCS, Contributor

Gregory Righter is a board-certified clinical specialist in orthopedic physical therapy. He earned his doctor of physical therapy degree from the MGH Institute of Health Professions and has been practicing in the Spaulding Rehabilitation Network for … See Full Bio
View all posts by Gregory Righter, PT, DPT, OCS
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