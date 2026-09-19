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Read More about Do obsessions or compulsions always indicate OCD?
Do obsessions or compulsions always indicate OCD?

Do obsessions or compulsions always indicate OCD?

Obsessions or compulsions can prompt questions about your mental health. Explore how clinicians assess these experiences and what may guide your next step.

Read More about Navigating middle school is tough: How parents can help
Navigating middle school is tough: How parents can help

Navigating middle school is tough: How parents can help

Middle school can be challenging for many students, with increased time demands, more homework, and social situations to navigate. What can parents do to support their kids and strengthen family bonds during this period in their lives?

Read More about Tips for taming caregiver stress
Tips for taming caregiver stress

Tips for taming caregiver stress
Read More about Is it dementia or depression?
Is it dementia or depression?

Is it dementia or depression?
Read More about Could exercise change how much of your antidepressant you need?
Could exercise change how much of your antidepressant you need?

Could exercise change how much of your antidepressant you need?

Regular jogging can support mood and brain health, but changing an antidepressant dose involves more than adding exercise to your routine.

Read More about Why might an antidepressant increase anxiety?
Why might an antidepressant increase anxiety?

Why might an antidepressant increase anxiety?

Antidepressants can affect anxiety in unexpected ways, with timing, dosage, and personal factors shaping the search for the right treatment.

Read More about Don't ignore depression
Don't ignore depression

Don't ignore depression

Depression may be more common as people age, but new data suggest that the biggest threat to older adults’ mental health is their failure to recognize its symptoms and seriousness. Many chalk up depression as a normal part of aging, but addressing it as a real and treatable disease can help older adults seek the help they need and not needlessly suffer.

Read More about Are you missing these signs of anxiety or depression?
Are you missing these signs of anxiety or depression?

Are you missing these signs of anxiety or depression?
Read More about Denial: How it hurts, how it helps, and how to cope
Denial: How it hurts, how it helps, and how to cope

Denial: How it hurts, how it helps, and how to cope

Denial is a natural response at times when you’re unable or unwilling to face the facts. As a defense mechanism, it can be helpful or harmful. Here's how to spot it in yourself and others, and how to move from denial toward meaningful change.

Read More about What should you do if panic attacks start while taking an SSRI?
What should you do if panic attacks start while taking an SSRI?

What should you do if panic attacks start while taking an SSRI?

New panic attacks while taking an SSRI may prompt questions about dosage, switching medications, or adding another type of treatment.

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